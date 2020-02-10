Read Article

Colours of the Republic

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity launched an exquisite art exhibition ‘Colours of the Republic’ that celebrates 70 years of the Indian republic through beautiful illustrations of paintings and sculptures

Funnyman’s book launch

Merak, the newly launched urban oasis at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru hosted one of country’s leading comic act personality, Papa CJ. The funnyman was in town to make his debut as an author through his autobiography ‘Naked’

Year of the Rat

The Hong Kong Club at Andaz Delhi recently hosted a four-course set menu specially crafted by Chef Yu Fuhai and his team of regional chefs all the way from Hong Kong to commemorate the Chinese New Year 2020

Fitness League

FitZup recently announced the launch of India’s first Fitness League christened as ‘Alpha Fit Games’ for the first time in Mumbai. Sunny Arora along with Neeraj Mishra launched their new venture at The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Made in Mexico

Made in Mexico was a tantalising food festive hosted by Renaissance Mumbai at the Lake View Café. Chef Tania De La Torre Tovar had flown in specially from Mexico, the land of salsa, folk dance, culture and tequila and its incredible food bursting with flavours. Hailing from the heart of Latin America, Chef Tovar created a diverse and dynamic range of delicacies for the exotic food festival

Jayanti

Following the success of his solo exhibition at the Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai in November 2019, New-York based artist Raj Shahani was commissioned to create a sculpture for the Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort in Mcleodganj – the first five star, luxury hotel in the region. The artist unveiled his 17-foot sculpture Jayanti at the ever-popular tourist destination following several months of meticulous planning