Anniversary Celebrations

Novotel Pune Nagar Road celebrated a stellar journey of exceptional six years in Pune. To commemorate this and show their sincere gratitude to the city, the hotel hosted a gala celebration that was graced by the crème de la crème of the city. The event showcased a live band performance as the guests relished on the delectable spread of international and traditional cuisines

Reminiscing Scottish Royalty

The Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi was recently transformed into a corner of Scotland, with Scottish royalty, kilted bagpipers, theatrical Gaelic poetry and a procession of a haggis. It was all in celebration of the Indian Chapter of ‘The Keepers of The Quaich’, a global society dedicated to the promotion of the values and prestigious image of Scotch whisky, in the presence of accomplished members of the society and whisky aficionados

Going Green

The Park Bangalore recently joined hands with Namma Metro, also known as Bengaluru Metro, to save the environment by planting 3000 trees

Christmas Charity Ball

The Poona Hoteliers Association (PHA) signed off the eventful year with a bang. The annual PHA Christmas Charity Ball was organised at JW Marriott Hotel Pune, a member Hotel recently. Members and stakeholders of PHA who turned out in the theme of red, white and green contributed graciously towards the evening’s collection in aid of PRC, Khirkee. The event kicked off with cheers as the president, Sharan Shetty welcomed all and reflected upon the year’s achievements while announcing the next season of the successful PHA Premier League (PHAPL)

Jingle Bells

Basking in the true spirit of Christmas, Jaipur’s modern palace, Fairmont Jaipur celebrated the lighting of their spectacular Christmas Tree. The majestic 12 feet high Christmas tree next to the gingerbread house, added to the merriment of the Christmas spirit. The creative team of the hotel donned their innovative hats, decorating the hotel’s lobby and Anjum, the coffee lounge with a display of edible decor, complete with a toy train and ‘Fairmont’ station

Novel Spirit

VBev, a dynamic company engaged in the import, marketing, sales and distribution of international wines, spirits and beer recently brought to India the first and only premium Baijiu – Jiangxiaobai Pure