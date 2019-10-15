‘Sagai se Shenai 3.0’

Hilton Jaipur hosted the season of its bespoke wedding extravaganza with the royal edition of ‘Sagai se Shehnai 3.0’ at the property in September

‘Run to Give 2019’ Charity Run

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, part of Marriott International, hosted the ‘Run to Give’ charity run in Bengaluru in September

Heartist Celebration Week

A gala dinner, fun-filled performances and a number of themed activities concluded Novotel and ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road’s Heartist (employee) Celebration Week

what a night!

The fourth eddition of India Nightlife Convention & Awards (INCA) 2019 was held at The St Regis, Mumbai. INCA has been celebrating the nightlife and hospitality industry in India since years through insightful panel discussion encouraging talents in the industry and an extravagant award ceremony recognizing the achievers of the year.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts celebrates World Vegetarian Day

Leading Indian-Ocean resort brand, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, celebrated the World Vegetarian Day on October 1, 2019 at two of its Maldivian resorts – Atmosphere Kanifushi and OBLU Select at Sangeli