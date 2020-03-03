Read Article

scene and Heard With Marcellus Baptista

Poolside panache

Oheka at C’est la Vie was the happy venue for The Wedding Show presented by The Look Book, a curation by Aastha Jain and Heena Raj. It was a two-day wedding affair inaugurated by Sangita Jindal. Guests admired the floating ramp across the pool, created by Raj Mallik and Dharmesh Raj of Brandsailors. The Oheka team of Chirag Wadhwa, Nijal Shah, Ashish Mehta, Rishi Panchan and Sachin Kalra were present. It was time for wine and appetisers and a view of the fashion show featuring 5X by Ajit Kumar, Aartivijay Gupta, Amalin Dutta, Babita Malkani, Bubber Couture, Chalk Studio, Mandira Bedi Designs, Natasha J, Jewels by Ravi, Jaipur, Jhoomer Jewels, Rebecca Dewan, Sharbari Studio, Sonaakshi Raaj and Zuri. Anchor of the event Pritee Kathpal looked good in an ensemble by Zuri.

High on talent

Popular Indian whisky brand Blenders Pride made its presence felt at the second edition of The Magical Runway, part of the Blenders Pride Magical Nights. It was a celebration of the concept of ‘pride’ as an inner sense of achievement, of uniqueness and of individuality. The action was at Luna Nudo at St Regis with upcoming designers and models getting a chance to showcase their talent. Eight shortlisted designers and 16 shortlisted models were seen along with a jury comprising celebrities Rhea Chakraborty and Nupur Sanon, industry veterans like designers Gaurang Shah, Ridhi Mehra, Subikha PDP, Shriya Som and Akshat Bloni, model and VJ Alesia Raut, film producer, fashion choreographer and show director Ravneet Goraya, and influencer Shereen Sikka. The event was ably anchored by model Candice Pinto.

Royal repast

The Cameo Kitchen at Flea Bazaar Cafe located at Kamala Mills, followed the successful first edition with Meiphung Oriental, a rustic Naga kitchen from Goa, with the second edition featuring chef Anuradha Joshi Medhora, founder of Charoli that celebrates the royal cuisine of the Malwa plateau. Riyaaz Amlani, MD & CEO of Impresario Handmade Restaurants, happily hosted a lavish lunch of tasty and traditional Malwa food. It was an exciting afternoon of slow-cooked, ghee-laden and melt-in-the-mouth moments with guests relishing the super selection of veg and non-veg items served on a shiny thali. This Malwa menu includes non-veg starters like Shikampuri Kebab, Shammi Kebab, mains of Murge Ki Kadhi, Methi Murg, breads and rice, assorted papad and a dessert halwa.

Calendar cheer

A sparkling time was had by all the guests as Rio Fizzy Wine, the anytime-anywhere bubbly, launched its debut calendar at Razzberry Rhinoceros. The calendar girls made their presence felt as they walked the ramp by the beachside. You heard that the calendar was pictured in Goa and only candid images were selected for the 12 months. The talk was that the models represent the true essence of the Rio brand – powerful and strong-minded, independent and modern, those who do not conform to traditional expectations, empowering them to live life to the fullest on their own terms. You also heard that the calendar aims to imbibe the spirit of vivaciousness with the calendar acting as a launchpad for models across the world. And cheering the models on the ramp was Ashwin Rodrigues, founder, Good Drop Wines, producers of the range of Rio Fizzy Wine.