Scene & heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

Wedding wows!

The sheer splendour got to you at Weddings Unveiled presented by Renaissance Mumbai and crafted and curated by YouMe&We Xperiences. Showcased at the hotel, amidst a picturesque backdrop, were some exciting experience zones by top wedding decorators, fashion designers and jewellery brands. The day started with master classes from experts in the wedding industry and ended with a fashion show by Neeta Lulla along with a dazzling dance performance by Terrance Lewis and his troupe. Host Nicholas Dumbell, the hotel’s general manager, was there to warmly meet the many guests. Weddings Unveiled brought together professional photographers, videographers, beauty experts, hair and makeup professionals, nutritionals, wedding planners, designers, jewellery brand gifting specialists and decor experts among others. Also on the charts were in-vogue beauty trends by Jean Claude Bigune Paris Salon & Spa and Inglot. Guests were seen enjoying the delightful drinks at the bar, tasty hors d’oeuvres and a splendid dinner spread.

Wising up to whisky

Whisky lovers were in for a terrific treat when they got a chance to partake of a blind whisky tasting with whisky legend Jim Murray. The event curated by All Things Nice at Sofitel saw guests welcomed with whiskies from Paul John distillery, followed by a blind tasting of seven whiskies: Paul John Kanya, Glenmorangie 10, Ballantine’s 17, Glen Grant 18, Aberlour 16, The Quiet Man and Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack. Naturally, words of whisky wisdom soared in the air at this soiree. Guests also enjoyed the array of tasty appetisers with live stations showcasing the superb culinary talent of the Sofitel team. Biswajit Chakarborty, GM, Sofitel Mumbai BKC and sommelier Nikhil Agarwal, founder, All Things Nice were present. Partners included co-sponsors Hafele and Shaze, British Airways, Citibank, Gurkha and Truefitt & Hill. And Jim Murray was pleased to pose for photographs and autograph copies of his bestselling book, Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible.

Casino biggie

Many Mumbaikars were happy to make that trip to Goa for the launch of Big Daddy Casino that brought alive the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas and Macau. Looking ecstatic on opening evening was Narinder Punj, chief visionary officer and mentor, Big Daddy Casino who was happy to showcase this statement lifestyle destination. The gaming and entertainment destination offers a regal ambience to professional and amateur players who are eager to try their luck at the jackpot. It also offers round-the-clock hospitality services. Anchored off the river Mandovi, this luxury ship is home to 110 gaming tables, 900 gaming positions and many automated machines, spread across three decks with an outdoor sundeck area of 1,700 sqm, making it the largest gaming destination with a total gaming area of approximately 5,000 sqm. The entertainment segment was hosted by Simran Ahuja and guests included actor Ameesha Patel.

French feast

When you think of France you automatically think of Paris, but it was nice to note that Out of the Blue thought of presenting Mumbai’s first-ever regional French food festival. The magic of French culture, cuisine, flavours, music, wine and heritage came alive on the opening evening. The 10-day festival included exciting events like the French Riviera drunch taking you on a gastro crawl with the very best of dishes and drinks, a postcard-making workshop, wine and cheese workshop, crepe-making workshop and more, all taking you on an expedition across the French province. Sponsors at this fabulous French fest included Bon Vivant chocolate, Spotted Cow Fromagerie, Kronenbourg 1664 and French wines like Barton & Guestier Cuvee Speciale Vin Rouge, Barton & Guestier Cuvee Speciale Vin Blanc, Domaines Barons De Rothshild Lafite Légende Bordeaux Blanc, Domaines Barons De Rothshild Lafite, and Légende Bordeaux Rouge from Aspri Spirits.