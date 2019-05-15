Scene & Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

Women’s whirl

Salcete at Taj Lands End has always been the happy venue for the ‘I Am Woman’ evening that celebrates inspiration. Presented by Karan Gupta Education Foundation and IE Business School, this time around it was once again an exciting evening of celebrating and awarding women achievers. While actor and author Sonali Bendre could not make it, you viewed the video showing her in animated conversation with educationist Dr. Karan Gupta, the man behind the celebration and awards. Present were other awardees: fashion designer and entrepreneur Neeta Lulla, activist Dr Sindhutai Sakpal, Infosys Learning head Kisha Gupta, Genesis co-founder Deepika Gehani, author Priya Kumar, lawyer and activist Deepika Singh Rajawat, and activist Neehaari Mandali. The event, ably hosted by Manasi Scott, also saw actor Manasi Joshi Roy and actors and directors Rohit Roy, Tanuj Virwani and Parvin Dabas in conversation with the awardees.

Syn is in!

Groovy indeed was the party to introduce the city to Syn, the newest nightclub in Mumbai, located at Sea Princess. Syn owner Priyank Singh was there to meet and greet the many guests who thoroughly enjoyed the ambience of the sprawling 7,500 sq ft space with two levels. A highlight was the sight of the hydraulic DJ console that went back and forth between the two levels, enabling the DJ to interact and engage with the guests. Also admired was the sheer magic of kinetic lighting with the imagery, colour and effects flowing seamlessly with the music. The talk was on the upcoming Syn deck bar where guests can prepare signature cocktails curated by well-known in-house mixologist Arjun Chaudhary. Also on the cards is Syn by the Bay on a Sunday by the poolside with visual mapping making waves on the water of the swimming pool.

Show and tell

Party people rejoiced at the launch of Sin City at Crystal Point Mall in Andheri. The launch anchored by Sandhya Shetty saw a performance by singer Raghav and a fantastic fashion show by Rohit Verma who brought alive his Las Vegas collection. On view were bold creations in shades of black, gold and bronze, complemented by jewellery by Kaypee Jewellers. Claudia Ciesla opened the show and Giorgia Andriani was the shinning showstopper. Guests enjoyed the delightful drinks and global cuisine. They roamed across the sprawling 9,000 sq ft place in three sections: lounge, club and casual dining area. They heard of the live artist nights on the weekend with collaborations with nightlife innovators and musicians from across the world.

Chic canvas

The Olive Canvas at Olive Bar & Kitchen is always a much-awaited event on the social calendar. The latest in this once-a-month happening featured Geeta Handa’s Boudoir Beauts collection in association with Chiara Jewels. Guests included Pooja Gor, Nivedita Basu, Chahat Khanna, Asha Bhatt, Suzanne Bernert, Gunjan Manaktala, Sandhya Shetty and Achla Sachdev. The models sashayed across the Mediterranean-styled eatery and bar, showing off the designer’s signature nostalgic avatar with creations embellished with Swarovski crystals. It was all very sassy and classy, taking you back in time of classic beauties like Bianca Jagger, Gayatri Devi and Brigitte Bardot. The designer’s celebrity muses included Prerna Wanvari. And guests lived it up with Skyy vodka cocktails and Fratelli wines, complemented by hors d’oeuvres.