Scene and Heard

Spread the love











What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city…

By Marcellus Baptista

Swede dreams

Networking and niceties were well in place as the Consulate General of Sweden presented a two-day enchanting event titled Swedish Style Mumbai! Wines, beers and spirits were in full flow at the opening reception at Famous Studio with guests imbibing a glance of the different sectors of Sweden’s creative industries including fashion, design, architecture, photography, fine arts, film, technology, gastronomy and music, all aimed to foster collaborations between Indian and Swedish creative industries. There were seminars on the influence of feminine perspective on physical products, future of fashion, a smarter tomorrow and destination Sweden. The opening reception featured a fashion show with the labels Toteme, Eytys, Hope, Our Legacy, Selam Fessahaye, Max Jenny and By Malina. The exciting evening also gave guests a chance to savour a taste of Sweden with dishes created by Swedish Michelin Star chef Marco Baudone. And looking cheerful was Ulrika Sundberg, Consul General of Sweden in India.

Luxury living

It was time for bubbly and more at the lounge at Taj Wellington Mews in Colaba at the high tea soiree to celebrate L’Hermitage, a luxury villa in Alibaug, the passion project of Aditya Kilachand in collaboration with well-known interior designer Sussanne Khan, architect Cherag Bardoliwala and India Sotheby’s International Realty. Jan Prasens, MD, Sotheby’s Europe & Middle East, Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty and Saba Ali, director – strategy and partnerships, India Sotheby’s International Realty were present. The talk was that the interiors of L’Hermitage is all about a feeling one gets when one is in complete balance with one’s inner engineer and that the design includes layers of materials that evoke tranquility and shades that bring out a feeling of calm. The talk was also that this project spells luxury and exclusivity which are the two essential elements that define properties under India Sotheby’s International Realty.

Butt naturally!

Lovers of good food were happy as The Boston Butt opened in Bandra. With aesthetics that capture the essence of a traditional bar from the French quarters of New Orleans and lighting and décor by the Southern American hunting and warm bar culture, The Boston Butt serves up a unique traditional BBQ experience of the US with special influences from South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Kansas and Kentucky. Guests garnered that The Boston Butt offers smokies, sandwiches, sliders, thin-crust mini-pizzas, bar bites, large plates and decadent desserts. The pre-Prohibition era was the major inspiration for the house cocktails served with a twist. The traditional smokehouse experience comes through the smoky flavours of star anise and bourbon whiskey that are the ingredients in some drinks. The minimalistic millennial look of The Boston Butt, created by combining all contradictions of vintage with modern, warm with bright, open-air area with the indoor bar, was well appreciated.

Room with a view

Classy and chic was the verdict as guests stepped into Invincible Boudoir & Jardin, the new resto-lounge located at C’est la Vie in Bandra. From the name you gather that the place has been inspired by a lady’s bedroom along with a grand garden. The inside boudoir section resembles a lady’s private room and sports a Parisian inspired culture with red velvet backgrounds, gilded mirrors and antiques. The outside section resembles a glorious garden feel. The seating options include soft sofas and comfy chairs. Catching the eye is the iconic wall painted in hues of blue, red and other vibrant shades that signify a woman in her truest form – unbridled, unconquerable and well and truly invincible. Seen at Invincible on opening night were Sohail Khan, Iulia Vantur, Narendra Kumar, Lucky and Mohammed Morani, Parvez Damania, Krishna Hegde, Brinda Parekh, Ajay Kamath, Vikas Bhalla, Asif Bhamla and Ira Khan.