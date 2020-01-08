scene and Heard With Marcellus Baptista

High degree

There seems to be no stopping to the opening of new bars around town. Creating a flutter was 73 degrees – Bar & Bistro, a happy bar and bistro at Bandra Reclamation. Started by Mayur Luthria, Hiren Kakad and Parul Kakad, the name 73 degrees denotes the longitude line of the globe that passes through the east of Mumbai. The space, you heard, promises to bring you a blend from the countries that pass through the same longitude. So, one can expect food, spices, herbs and sauces from the Maldives, India, Russia, Canada, west coast America, Peru, Brazil, Haiti, Columbia, Argentina, Bahamas and Chile. The cool and carefree decor along with quirky touches were admired on launch night that saw the presence of Raj Kaushal, Dino Morea, Candice Pinto, Kim Sharma and Teena Singh.

Cheer factor

Bar launches are always cheerful affairs, like the launch of Shibui, the bar on the first level of Shizusan located at High Street Phoenix. Launch night saw it packed to capacity with guests enjoying the wines, beers, spirits and cocktails that included Jamun Club (gin, jamun, sweet-and-sour mix) and Shibui Sour (whisky, soaked tamarind, maple). Tasty pass-arounds did the rounds, while the sushi boat platter at the community table was a super hit. In attendance was Rohit Aggarwal of Lite Bite Foods, owner of the place, who was seen meeting and greeting the guests along with his son Armaan. And the cocktail conversation blended beautifully with the catchy music spun by the DJ.

31 and counting!

How time flies! That’s what guests who were there on day one were saying as they stepped into Goa Portuguesa that was celebrating its 31st anniversary. On the invite it said 30+ but those who were there on the very first day the restaurant opened in 1988 did the math and knew it was 31. It was a great get-together of friends, old and new, and it was also a celebration of the Global Gourmand Awards for the Goa Portuguesa cookbook by Chef Deepa Awchat. Yes, Dr Suhas Awchat, who started it all, was there to warmly welcome all the guests including the usual suspects of Alyona and Sanjeev Kapoor, Ashok Salian, Dr Sandesh Mayekar, Dr Jamuna Pai, Gogi Singh, Bharat Dhabolkar, Sonali and Roopkumar Rathod. Naturally, the bar was buzzing, the celebratory cake was cut, the champagne was popped, the starters were passed around and there was a dinner spread, too.

Whisky wave

Making waves has been the Whiskey Festival at the Mumbai Duty Free (MDF) at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Hundreds of bottles of whisky of varied brands were on view with travelers having a tough time deciding what to purchase. Afzal Kaba, brand ambassador, Diageo, was there to guide guests on a special inspection of the festival. They gleaned that the festival offered MDF shoppers unbelievable discounts on products, free shopping money and complementary experiences from partner brands. There was also a chance to win international trips for seven lucky couples. The festival that was on Terminal 2 of the airport including some amazing offers and steal deals on bestselling liquor brands like Johnnie Walker, Glenfiddich, Jack Daniel’s, Macallan, Chivas and Glenlivet.