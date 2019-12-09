scene and Heard With Marcellus Baptista

Family and friends

The inimitable and iconic Olive Bar & Kitchen celebrated its 19th anniversary with its creator AD Singh and wife Sabina inviting their close friends and regulars over dinner with a choice of any of two specified evenings. Guests were happy to step into the Mediterranean-styled eatery and bar and feel that distinct vibe of cheer and camaraderie as AD Singh warmly welcomed each and every guest. Naturally, it was time for sangria, fine wines, beers, spirits and cool cocktails with pass-around bites doing the rounds. Later, when guests were ready they were escorted to their table for a repast crafted by chef Viraf Patel and his team. And everyone looked like they were eagerly awaiting Olive’s 20th anniversary in 2020.

Anniversary action

Thirsty 127, Mumbai’s first microbrewery, completed one year with a chilled out party at their premises at Todi Mills. Divya Palat and hubby Aditya Hitkari were some of the guests spotted having a good time. And a good time was had by all the other guests who enjoyed the drinks and bites. They were happy to note that till the end of December the place is staging the Thirsty Trails festival of North East India with Suraj Gurung, master mixologist of the famed Stockton Hong Kong bar, along with Thirsty 127’s chef and culinary team recreating and reinventing but at the same time retaining the culture of the region alive. The good news is that till the end of the year the winter menu is on.

Fourth dimension

True Tramm Trunk, known as T3 to all the regulars, had a double celebration. It was party time to bring alive its brand new look, known as Version 2, which they may call V2 and also party time to celebrate T3’s fourth anniversary, what you may call T4. Guests at T3 in Juhu were encouraged to raise a toast on completing what they called four damn drunk years and to get too damn drunk once again! Party people did not need further encouragement as they got into the party groove by eating, drinking and making merry. They decided to do with the usual celebrities that you spot on red carpets here, there and everywhere, and instead invited their regulars which was a very good thing indeed.

Peas pleaser

Peas and not potatoes go into the making of Rosella Gold Vodka from Uzbekistan. You learned this as All Things Nice hosted an evening of cocktails and canapes at Olive Bar & Kitchen to welcome this premium vodka produced in the Tashkent-based distillery of JSC Uzbekistan Shampani and imported here by Aditya Export. Guests enjoyed the curated cocktail menu crafted by Vedant Mehra of Olive and sommelier Nikhil Agarwal of All Things Nice along with appetizers by Olive’s new chef Viraf Patel. Everyone gave full marks to Garden of Eden (vodka, lemongrass, ginger, litchi juice), Tea Sour (vodka, green tea, lemon, sugar, egg white), Martini (vodka, vermouth) and Uzbeki Mule (vodka, lime, ginger ale).