scene and Heard With Marcellus Baptista

Meal feel

An affair to remember was the sit-down dinner paired with wine at the All Things Nice presentation of an exciting evening with Michelin Star chef Stéphane Gaborieau who teamed up with Sofitel Mumbai BKC executive chef Neeraj Rawoot and the culinary team of the hotel. Guests were in for a treat with a fabulous five-course dinner that saw Chef Gaborieau showcasing his style of cuisine, with respect to products and

flavours, paired with Indian and international wines selected by sommelier Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, All Things Nice. Along with the food fare you sipped and savoured Grover Zampa Soirée Brut, Art Collection Rosé, Vijay Amritraj Réserve Collection White and Chêne Grande Réserve from Grover Zampa Vineyards, Bodegas Valdemar Blanco, Spain from Flipsydee and Premius Bordeaux Rouge from Monika Enterprise. Partners at this exquisite event included co-sponsor Hafele, French luxury hotel Sofitel Mumbai BKC and TWG Tea.

Cheerful interlude

The third edition of Agents of Cheer, curated and helmed by Rojita Tiwari, Gargi Kothari, and Ruchika Agarwal D’Souza, was well and truly cheerful. The A club was the sparkling venue with consumers interacting with several experts from the beverages and drinks industry. It was time for a walk-around tasting that included a superlative show at the Spirits Studio with brands from Beam Suntory’s portfolio:

The Ardmore Legacy single malt and Teacher’s Golden Thistle 12YO Scotch whisky. The studio was also the space for imported rum brands Ron Diplomatico Mantuano and Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva and Indian craft gin Greater Than. There was also a wonderful wine selection with over 50 handpicked imported and Indian wines. And, finally, the Craft Drinks Bar saw the presence of Moonshine Meadery, Sheppy’s Cider and Kati Patang.

Mithai magic

Camaraderie over cocktails and conversations was what it was at Estella at the party to celebrate the launch of Rachel Goenka’s book ‘Adventures with Mithai’ published by Harper Collins. Besides wines, beers and spirits, at the bar were cool cocktails crated by Afzal Kaba that included Twisted G&T (Tanqueray London Dry Gin, fresh basil, pineapple, tonic), Johnnie Spiced (Johnnie Walker Black Label

12YO, cinnamon, nutmeg, apple juice), Ciroc Tea (Ciroc Ultra Premium Vodka, blue tea, lime juice, black salt) and Captain Stormy (Captain Morgan Rum, lime juice, ginger, bitters, brown sugar). Hors d’oeuvres did the rounds and a buffet dinner and delightful desserts awaited the many guests. And you learned that from chocolate barfi-flavoured cheesecake to cardamom mousse sprinkled with motichoor laddoo, Rachel Goenka’s ‘Adventures with Mithai’ brings you 50 original recipes of Indian classics with a modern twist.

Shining show

The shine of wine was evident at the 2019 India Wine Awards at The Leela. As many as 116 medals were awarded to wines in Silver, Gold and Diamond Best in Show categories. Also, 17 restaurants in the country were recognised for their outstanding wine lists and as best wine destinations. This wine awards initiative

powered by Sonal Holland, India’s first Master of Wine, founder-director of SoHo Wine Club and her namesake academy, turned out to be a wonderful experience. The wines entered in the competition were judged over two days, in September, by a panel chaired by Sonal Holland, comprising 17 distinguished wine professionals, hospitality leaders and taste-makers. As usual, the tastings were done blind, without any knowledge of producer, region or quality level.