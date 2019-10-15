scene and Heard With Marcellus Baptista

Glory of gourmet

Luxury liquids and fabulous food was in store for lucky guests who were there for the launch of Gourmetlicious 2019 at Mezzo Mezzo, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. This satisfying soiree was hosted by food connoisseur and FBAI co-founder Sameer Malkani along with Chandni Anzar of Gourmet Passport. Guests happily sipped and savoured Paul John single malt whisky, Hopper beer and wines from Grover Zampa Vineyards, which were complemented by wonderful appetisers, followed by a superb sit-down dinner created by visiting chef Raphael Szurek from France. It heralded the start of a nine-day culinary extravaganza across five cities and 45 restaurants in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Gourmet Passport founder Rocky Mohan sums it up well, saying that the idea is to move the conversation beyond food, flavour and taste to more of an experience that satiates both your appetite and curiosity.

Spanish high

It’s a wonderful world if you are living in Mumbai for the world comes to you. You sensed this as All Things Nice welcomed Bodegas Valdemar winery from Rioja and Ribero del Duero in Spain with Giulia Lazzarini coming down especially for the occasion to introduce guests to her wines. At Grand Hyatt it was truly a tasteful time with guests sipping Conde Valdemar Blanco 2017 and Conde Valdemar Tempranillo 2017 from Rioja as well as Finca Valdemacuco Roble 2017 from Ribero del Duero, complemented by fantastic food from the hotel’s kitchen. The excitement continued with Grand Hyatt giving away a free weekend stay in a lucky draw on that sumptuous Spanish evening. As though this was not enough, Giulia Lazzarini gifted a few bottles of Bodegas Valdemar to some lucky winners. The wines, you learned, are being launched in India by Flipsydee.

Wine and shine

All was fine as Sofitel Mumbai BKC, Accor’s French luxury brand, launched the 2019 edition of Sofitel Wine Days, on till October 31. Sofitel Wine Days is the hotel group’s annual global celebration of France’s unique wine-making heritage and culture. This initiative brings all 120 Sofitel Hotels & Resorts worldwide together to celebrate the essence of French wine at each destination. To mark the inauguration ceremony, the five-star hotel invited wine connoisseurs to discover the delight of wines in celebration of the grape harvest season in France. Providing an ideal opportunity for guests to discover Sofitel’s French Art De Vivre, the business hotel will be offering wines from Alsace, Bordeaux, Corsica and Rhône, paired with classic dishes from each of these regions, crafted by executive chef Neeraj Rawoot and his team of talented chefs.

Going places

There was much excitement in the air at Anais, high up on the 38th floor of St Regis, as the 12th edition of the World Tourism Day conclave and awards got under way. Presented by the hotel, Young Environmentalists Programme and Creed Entertainment in association with UNWTO and Maharashtra Tourism, what you witnessed were some interesting insights on the travel world from distinguished speakers. Awards were given out in various categories. Present were travel associates, business brands, members of the consular corps, tourism boards and supporters from the government. Elsie Gabriel, founder, Young Environmentalists and Tanya Gabrielle Satish, CEO, Creed Entertainment were present to warmly welcome the many guests. And guests were treated to a terrific fashion show as delightful designer Tasneem Merchant showcased her sustainable fashion collection. After that it was time for high tea.