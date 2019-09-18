Scene and Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city…

By Marcellus Baptista

House rouse

Soho House is fast becoming the in-place for private parties. The sheer setting and fabulous food are perhaps the plus points. And so Lakmé Fashion Week chose Soho House to celebrate the start of its 20th anniversary. The talk was that synonymous with pioneering initiatives and trends in fashion and beauty from the turn of the

century, LFW has grown tremendously, from 33 designers in the year 2000 to a year-long platform featuring over 200 labels. Anil Chopra and Ravi Krishnan who kick-started the week were present along with fashion designers and models. Guests lived it up with luxury drinks at the bar and tasty bites. Those who were there at LFW from day one reminisced about the trendy times from Taj Mahal Palace to NCPA, Grand Hyatt and now St. Regis and Jio Garden. And looking happy indeed were Ashwath Swaminathan, head of innovations – Lakmé and Jaspreet Chandok, vice president and head of fashion – IMG Reliance.

Anniversary waltz

“How time flies!” That’s what guests who were there on day one were saying as they stepped into Flamboyanté restaurant at World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade that was celebrating its 12th anniversary. This venture by Fountain Hospitality of Amrish Arora unveiled its #AllNewFlamboyante experience with guests including former party perennial Kishin Mulchandani, Zeba and Rajesh Kohli,

Laila and Farhan Furniturewala, Dinesh Khanna, Parthip Thyagarajan and Nisha Jamvwal. The Greek-inspired decor was an added attraction to the new menu and new banquet space. The cheer was at the bar with the choicest drinks, while appetisers did the rounds with a bountiful buffet, including live stations, awaiting the many guests. Amrish Arora, founder, Fountain Hospitality was happy and grateful with the turnout and excited to embark on a new journey, hoping that the love and affection shared with the guests would continue as Flamboyanté continues to offer a superior culinary experience.

Eat and drink

It helps to get good spirit brands associated at the launch of a restaurant. Absolut and Ballentine’s were the chosen drinks at the launch party of Shibuii, the Pan-Asian bistro and bar on Hill Road in Bandra. Guests discovered that Shibuii offers contemporary Pan-Asian cuisine with European and Mid-Eastern modernised techniques, prepared from the finest ingredients sourced from all over Asia. The menu has been curated from 10 Asian countries:

China, Japan, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Mongolia and Indonesia. Chef Milan Subba dispenses an exceptional craft, presenting nuanced, nourishing flavours and dishes that are truly robust in their subtlety. Respectful of tradition yet dedicated to innovation, Shibuii is described as the new culinary dialogue. Shibuii partners Roscoe Pereira, Savio Fernandes and Ashutosh Mohanty were there on opening party night to welcome guests like Sohail Khan among many more.

Launch action

On sure way of attracting attention is to combine the launch of an F&B outlet with some entertainment. Such was the case at the opening of multi-cuisine restaurant and bar Pepper & Pint at Horizon in Juhu. The twin celebration included partaking of food and drink and soaking in the delightful decor plus enjoying the live music. Happy host Leena Jain was there and so, too, singer Lizaa Malik who released her music single titled Love Don’t Cost A Thing. The mesmerising music captured the hearts of everyone as did the

appetisers that comprised a variety of peppers like black, green, red, white, yellow and various shapes like long peppers and java peppers, with the menu created by chef Rakesh Talwar. The bar was abuzz with a superb selection of wines, beers and spirits and also creative cocktails. The ambience of wood, patterned tiles, linen curtains, cane planters, vintage botanical prints of peppers and other vegetation and shelves stacked with books and accessories added to the flavour.