Scene and Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city…

By Marcellus Baptista

Breezy brunch

The Terry Fox brunch is a much-awaited event on the calendar. As usual, it drew a sizeable response at the Regal Room of the Trident with famed fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri presenting a chic collection. It was a celebration of all those who have and continue to support the care of cancer victims at the Tata Memorial Hospital. The Terry Fox run, organised by Gul Kripalani, convenor, Terry Fox (India) Committee, has been going on for the last 21 years. This time, for the very first time, the consulate corps of Mumbai was seen on the catwalk, looking chic and slick in classic saris by Maheka. Prominent TV actors also walked the ramp. The event was ably anchored by Rochelle Rao and included super singing by Manasi Scott and a dance by Sandip Soparrkar. A flamenco and kathak dancer also performed in tandem and Mehmood Curmally did an Elvis Presley act.

Playful

There’s good news on the lounge and nightlife front. Divyesh Thakkar, Kaushik Mehta, Samir Gandhi and Jayesh Vora, directors of Trizen Hospitality are back with Play – The Lounge, now located at The Orb next to JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. A perfect daytime hangout that transitions into a high-energy lounge, Play is touted to become the newest hotspot for party people to unwind. The grand launch party, hosted by Kedhar Gawde, saw the presence of Arjan Bajwa, Rakshanda Khan, Geeta Kapur, Ravi Dubey, Rocky S, Apurva and Shilpa Agnihotri, Shibani Kashyap, Deepti Gujral, Candice Pinto, Hemangi Pare and many more. From handcrafted dishes to delicious concoctions of cocktails and drinks, one can indulge in exciting drinking games. The Lounge aims to redefine the overall experience of its patrons with tasty food, delightful drinks and a merry mix of music.

Dozen delights

Fantastic food and drink, energising music, delightful dance and bonhomie was in the air as Hotel Sahara Star celebrated the 12th anniversary of its award-winning Mediterranean restaurant Mabruk. Mabruk chef Jihad El Chami was there along with the hotel’s executive chef Ranjan Rajani. Guests partook of drinks and the traditional mezzehs complemented by carefully picked soups, main courses and desserts, filled with an array of flavours, textures and aromas. The curated range of Arabic and Turkish coffee made on heated sand for around four to five hours was greatly appreciated and the coffee went very well with the dates. Looking pleased was Salil Fadnis, hotel manager, Sahara Star who was happy that the growth and journey of Mabruk was dream worthy in the past 12 years. You heard that over the years the restaurant has been winning many excellence awards for its fabulous food and gracious hospitality.

Thrill and chill

Party people were thrilled at the launch of Jhatka, a lounge and nightclub at Ramee Guestline in Juhu. Present on opening night were Nihit Srivastava, director CEO of Ramee Group of Hotels (India) along with Aquib Khan and Aarav Jain, working partners at Jhatka. Guests soaked in the sight of the brilliant bar and kitchen with global cuisine on offer. The rawness and refinement of the well-lit interiors coupled with micro-detailing and vintage vibes added to the overall exciting experience at Jhatka. Guests noticed the entrance of the lounge that emanated an energetic vibe, while the lounge and club section dominated the space with a separate section that was ideal for private parties. The impressive audio, lighting and video systems filled the guests with joy as they ate, drank and made merry on the dance floor.