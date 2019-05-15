Second Fire Marshals Training Programme

Following the success of its first Fire Marshals Training programme held last month, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) recently conducted one more batch of the programme for the hotels and restaurants in Mumbai. Through the seminar, a fresh batch of 118 employees from several hotels and restaurants across the city received training on the different aspects of fire safety.

Observing World Earth Day

On the occassion of observing World Earth Day, The Resort Mumbai held a unique three-day activity called #Growyourfood that involved children in the age group of 6 to 15 gathering at The Resort’s premises, where they were taught to grow their own patch of vegetables.

14th Hyatt Fair India

The 14th edition of Hyatt Fair – a platform for representatives of Hyatt brands, corporates, meetings & event management companies, and luxury, lifestyle & leisure operators to understand the company and to interact with each other – was recently held at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty.

Saving during this Earth Hour

As part as of its on-going commitment to help ‘save the planet,’ Hard Rock International participated in the worldwide ‘Earth Hour’ movement – turning off the lights at 18 properties across the globe, hence saving a combined total of 11,400 kilowatts.