Graduation Day of fourth batch of Puratos Sanskaar Foundation School

The graduation day ceremony of the fourth batch of bakers from Puratos Sanskaar Foundation School, a bakery school, run as a CSR initiative by Puratos India, was held in Navi Mumbai on August 1, 2019.

Taj commemorates the centenary of Sri Lanka’s leading architect Geoffrey Bawa

Taj commemorated the centenary of Sri Lanka’s leading architect, with a journey through Geoffrey Bawa’s distinctive ‘Tropical Modernist’ architecture and design influences in Chennai and Colombo.

Turkish Food Festival at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks

Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks had recently hosted Turkish Food Festival at their award wining restaurant Ministry of Food. Chef Sedat Hamarat, Chef de Partie at Conrad Istanbul Bosphorus, had specially flown to India to curate and prepare the buffet spread for the 10-day long food festival.

Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar celebrates global wellness week

This year, to demonstrate Hyatt’s global commitment to wellbeing, Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar’s team hosted a series of health and wellness events leading up to the day. It was a celebration involving various health and fitness related activities emphasising the importance of wellness in every form.