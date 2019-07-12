Spread the love











‘Digital Detox Day’ on Global Wellness Day by The Westin Mumbai Garden City

The Westin Mumbai Garden City announced a ‘Digital Detox Day’ and participated in a worldwide movement to support Global Wellness Day. Patrons were invited to join in the global wellness movement by surrendering their phones, iPads, laptops or any other electronic devices in the detox boxes, while they enjoyed their meal, drink or spa treatment at the hotel.

Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa celebrates International Day of Yoga

Celebrating International Day of Yoga, Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa and Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa organised a one-hour yoga session for its guests and employees in the resort premises. The session was conducted by a certified yoga instructor demonstrating various asanas with an explanation on the benefits of practising these asanas.

Sofitel Mumbai BKC celebrates The Peat Palate

Sofitel Mumbai BKC recently hosted a rare appreciation evening of the finest Peated Single Malt and Blended Scotch Whiskies over great cuisine pairings. The evening was hosted by India’s pioneering whisky expert and spirits ambassador Sandeep Arora and showcased Teacher’s Golden Thistle – a unique 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky finished in Islay Casks; the award winning Highland Single Malt, The Ardmore Legacy, and the celebrated Islay Single Malt, Bowmore Aged 12 Years.

Ministry of Food at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks bags silver title at World on a Plate

Ministry of Food, the all-day dining restaurant at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks was recently awarded silver in the ‘Restaurant of the Year’ category at the World on a Plate event.