Celebrating 100 years of Hilton

On the occasion of 100 years of Hilton, Conrad Pune organised a 5-km marathon honoring the Pune Traffic Police, titled ‘Run for Traffic Heroes’. Pankaj Deshmukh, DCP of Traffic Police inaugurated the marathon on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Conrad Pune

Menstrual hygiene awareness drive by Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar

In a bid to end the silence on the topic of menstruation and spread awareness about menstrual hygiene, staff of Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar along with Dr Geeta Bora, founder of Pune-based Spherule Foundation visited the BVJSS – Bhatkya Vimukt Jati Shikshan Sanshtha in Wagholi, where Dr Bora addressed girls, aged between 10 to 16 years explaining them the importance of talking about menstruation and its hygiene

Observing National Walnut Day

JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa recently celebrated National Walnut Day on May 17. To mark this special day, the team gathered to plant more trees, and pluck ready walnuts on the pristine lawns of the property.

The Easy Arab Brunch

The Little Easy Restaurant, Bandra West, Mumbai, recently organised a Sunday brunch – The Easy Arab Brunch to celebrate the unveiling of its newest venture, Arab Street – a delivery kitchen located in Khar. The event, in association with Fruzzante as the beverage partner saw the guests relishing on a wide range of meaty and light Turkish kebabs, refreshing hummus flavours, and wholesome mains