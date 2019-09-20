World Vegetarian Day at Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts

Vegetarianism is an increasingly popular lifestyle choice, with one in eight Brits identifying as vegetarian or vegan and one in five choosing to be “flexitarian” – eating a largely vegetable-based diet with the occasional inclusion of meat. This comes after numerous reports over the last few years that suggest that avoiding meat and dairy products is the single biggest way consumers can reduce their impact on the planet.

Atmosphere Kanifushi was one step ahead of the curve, opening the Maldives’ first purely vegetarian restaurant, JUST VEG, in 2013. Following increased customer demand, OBLU Select at Sangeli, which opened in July 2018, launched SIMPLY VEG, offering plant-based fine dining based on seasonal, local ingredients.

Each restaurant redefines contemporary non-meat cuisine by experimenting with original and surprising flavour combinations. Serving mouth-watering Mediterranean, Arabic and Indian combinations and offering a special menu specifically for Jain cuisine, guests leave with a new sense of appreciation for vegetarian dining.



Senthil Kumar, chef de partie at JUST VEG, said, “I enjoy creating innovative and rustic meals that feature fresh, quality ingredients. I love to push the boundaries and create dishes that people might not expect to enjoy, but they are surprised at how much they love it. More guests are seeking vegetarian and vegan options, and we are delighted to be able to provide delicious options for them, without skimping on quality or flavour.”

The resort will be welcoming Italian Michelin star vegetarian cuisine chef, Fabrizio Marino, to JUST VEG at Atmosphere Kanifushi in January 2020. Chef Marino with his assistant chef, will visit JUST VEG and work with the culinary team to share their superior vegetarian cuisine knowledge and service skills over the course of a week.