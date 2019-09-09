Month-long stellar dining series by The Ritz-Carlton

The stellar dining series by The Ritz-Carlton will orbit Asia Pacific again for a second year, landing in Tokyo, Kyoto and Guangzhou, three of Asia-Pacific’s most renowned gourmet destinations. Between 11 September to 13 October 2019, each destination will unveil exciting collaborations and interactive workshops for a multi-sensory journey that showcases chefs, star mixologists, sommeliers and pâtissiers from seven Ritz-Carlton hotels in Asia and Europe.

Holding nine Michelin Stars between them, Chefs from Ritz-Carlton hotels in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Macau and Abama (Spain) will come together to create unique luxury dining experiences that will be remembered long after dinner is over. The Stellar Dining Series promises a constellation of spectacular dining events, including signature creations and new specially-created-for-the-series dishes as the chefs collaborate and come together to dazzle diners in each city. The programme includes one-off six-hands dinners, Champagne brunches, themed artisan afternoon tea and handcrafted cocktail experiences, enriched with a cosmic array of masterclasses and workshops.

“Our guests are looking for more than amazing food, they want an experience that is extraordinary and transformative. The Stellar Dining Series is a celestial journey that celebrates The Ritz-Carlton’s culinary craftsmanship and innovation and we have continued to evolve this series, designing it to create memories that will remain with our discerning guests forever,” said Bruce Ryde, Vice President, Luxury Brands and Brand Management Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

“There is no better way to celebrate the passion of our outstanding talent and their teams, who have earned coveted international recognition, than with the Stellar Dining Series,” said Petr Raba, Vice President, Food and Beverage Operations, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. “We celebrate these incredible Chefs as they shoot for the stars and beyond every day, helping make Ritz-Carlton hotels around the world sought-after gastronomic destinations, where locals and visitors go to eat, meet and drink.”

11 – 15 September –The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo

Chef Christophe Gibert of La Baie at The Ritz-Carlton, Osaka; Chef Erlantz Gorostiza from M.B at The Ritz-Carlton, Abama; and Chef Shintaro Miyazaki from Azure 45 at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo will present a six-hands dinner featuring an exceptional eight course menu at the modern French restaurant, Azure 45. Additionally, Chef Kenji Fujimoto from the one-Michelin starred Mizuki at The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto will present an exquisite tempura course menu dinner at the Japanese focused restaurant Hinokizaka.

Guests are also in for a treat with A Night at The Bar, a co-created cocktail menu featuring 2018 Chivas Masters global cocktail competition winner Kentaro Wada of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo, who will be working alongside Oscar Mena from Ozone at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, the highest bar in the world, as they demonstrate their inspiring techniques in the art of mixology. At The Lobby Lounge, award-winning Pâtissier Richard Long from The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong will present unique tea pairings to delight the senses.

18 – 19 September – The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto

The journey of the stars will continue from Tokyo to Kyoto. The Tokyo Tempura dinner, a signature meal presented in the capital city, will be available to diners in Kyoto, who will be treated to a tempura tasting menu at The Ritz-Carlton’s Mizuki restaurant with Chef Kenji Fujimoto.

At the hotel’s La Locanda, an innovative cook-off between Chef Erlantz Gorostiza and the restaurant’s noted Chef Katsuhito Inoue promises to be a memorable event with dishes presented with elegant yet sophisticated style Kyoto plating and showcasing singular ingredients such as Kamo eggplant and Manganji peppers.

At the Bar, mixologist Oscar Mena from Ozone at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong will create uniquely memorable cocktails. Guests will also be charmed by a PIERRE HERMÉ PARIS Stellar Afternoon Tea with Pâtissier Regis Demanet.

9 – 13 October – The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou

A heavenly array of Chinese culinary superstars will join hands at the one Michelin starred Lai Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, with exclusive six-hands lunches and dinners, presented by the restaurant’s Chef Gordon Guo; Chef Paul Lau from Tin Lung Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong; and Chef Jackie Ho from Lai Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Macao.

For the first time, the hotel’s famed Champagne Brunch will take place across three restaurants and bars – Lai Heen, Limoni and the Churchill Bar, to present a multi-dimensional dine-around experience. The event will bring guests on a journey of discovery as these outlets are transformed into enchanting destinations. At the Churchill Bar, mixologist Kentaro Wada of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo will shake up six unique cocktails for guests, and present his signature sharing bites. Meanwhile, the Pearl Lounge will bring to life an afternoon tea buffet with creative live stations, including creations from Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Vasseur from The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong.