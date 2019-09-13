Marvels of Culinaire Sunday brunch at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi has announced a new-age culinary festival – Marvels of the Culinaire Sunday Brunch, taking place every Sunday from September 22nd – October 20th, 2019 from 12.30 om – 4 pm, at the hotel’s all-day diner, Seasonal Tastes.

Marvels of Culinaire at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi are a team of expat chefs and an Indian Masterchef who have recently joined the core team led by the Master Culinaire, their commander in chief – multi property executive chef Anurudh Khanna and are all set to revolutionise the F&B offerings at the hotel.

The Marvels of Culinaire brunch will be an extravagant culmination of food theatre of these chefs, exhibiting their selective signature dishes from five cuisines and from the specialty restaurants- EEST and Prego also under one roof. The signature stations from all these five chefs will add up to the extensive array of seafood, grills, regional food of the Sunday brunch selection. Thus, providing a brunching experience like never before, portraying the culinary prowess of The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi in its complete form. At Seasonal Tastes, apart from the buffet spread, the guests will witness different live stations from five different culinary maestros.

Chef Sadab Qureshi – the Indian Masterchef with a lineage from the land of Nawabs- Lucknow; will be seen preparing live his signature Awadhi items like Gilawat ke Kebab and Murgh Chengezi; and the mouthwatering dessert Shahi Tukda.

Chef Marco Murenu – the Italian Maestro from Sardinia is all to take you on a culinary journey mapping north, central and south Italy, with Ravioli of Piedmont (spinach in a creamy buttery sauce) or Sicilian Ravioli Alla Norma with eggplant and mozzarella, served in a rich tomato sauce. Conversation with him that will only make you fall more in love with Italy, its people and the food.

Chef Jatsalid Sirimongkolthong – the Thai Connoisseur will be serving Thai street style satay, Som Tam and Tom yum soup. With decades of experience backing his craft, his food is claimed to be an indulgence by cuisine loyalists.

Chef Siow Tek Woon (aka Chef Steven)– the Malay Chinese Wizard is bringing his mother’s famous recipe of Malay Laksa curry served with chicken and prawns. While his Chinese dishes are spellbinding, guests will get a taste of his Malaysian specialties.

Chef Venicio Cadavida (aka Chef Dondon) – the Sushi Master with jaw-dropping knife skills will entice guests with niche and exotic flavours of Japan with his signature Kanpyo roll, Nappa Hakusai and Chukka Wakame roll.

The brunch caters to every palette regardless of age as there will be special counters for the little champs as well. The aim of this brunch is to offer our guests more than just a culinary experience but an everlasting gastronomic adventure and food memories that will stay with them. Come, indulge in food theatre, exotic world cuisine, curated cocktails, exclusive deals on beverages, live band, kid’s entertainment and fun activities.