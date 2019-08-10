Celebrate Eid with flavoursome West Asian cuisine in Mumbai

With Eid being around the corner, all the mutton lovers out there are already planning where to eat and the restaurants to go! Eid is just not a festival but it is a feeling. On this occasion, one relishes on special delicacies like Biryani, Kebabs, Sheer Khurma, Sevai, etc. Eid Dishes are meticulously prepared from juicy meat to delicious desserts to invigorating sherbets.

Below is a list of ideal places serving traditional dishes straight from the west Asian region.

Bayroute

Mumbai’s popular fine dine serves some authentic Middle Eastern Cuisine. One of their most popular dishes is Istanbul Kebab’s. It’s like a lamb butter which is so soft that it just melts in your mouth and so flavourful that the taste lingers in your mouth even after it melts and gives your taste buds a fantastic experience.

Hitchki

City’s famous restro bar has something special for your this Eid. If you are craving for Bohri-styled mutton then head to Hitchki for Dabba Ghost. It is served Bohri style prepared with mutton masala and macaroni served with kalonji naan with an omlette blanket on top.

D51

If you are a mutton lover then Mutton Roganjosh is a must-try. Baby lamb cooked with Kashmiri spices served with butter naan. Head to D51 – BKC’s favourite Bar, Kitchen and Club for delicious Eid dishes.

White Charcoal

White Charcoal’s award-winning chefs have scouted the lengths and breadths of India to bring together the Eid menu with dishes like Muslim Rogan Gosht, Lamb Shanks Nihari, Haleem Baklava.