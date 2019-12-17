Bayroute to celebrate year-end with new week-long menu

Mumbai’s beloved Bayroute has been surprising its diners with the most authentic Middle Eastern cuisine in the city. In just under two years, it has become one of Mumbai’s best rated restaurants, popular for the world class dining experience it offers. Raising a toast to 2019, Bayroute unveils its special year-end menu that not only comprises its most popular dishes but also packs in some surprises. It will be available from December 24, 2019, until January 1, 2020.

The limited period menu offers a scintillating choice of Cocktails, Bidaayaah, Salata, Shawarma, Cold and Hot Mezze, Hummus, Manakeesh, Pide, Tarah, Mains and Desserts. Some of the dishes include –

Cocktails: Smoky Rum n Raisins, Pumpkin-Spiced Martini, Turkish Madness, Palm Islands, Honey on Fire, Bourbon Molasses Latte, Mango Chilli Rum Punch and more

Bidaayaah and Salata: Bayroute Kale and Avocado, Moroccan Style Moghrabieh Couscous, Fatar Baklava, Raclette Batata Harra, Lebanese Nachos, Chicken Kofte, Tava Karides and more

Cold and Hot Mezze: Moutabbel, Avocado Labneh, Baba Ganoush, Muhammara, Falafel, Fatayer, Grilled Halloumi, Feta and Pine Nut Stuffed Falafel, Turkish Potato Kumpir and more

Pide: Peynir, Ispanak Mantar, Quarmah, Chicken Afrikaan

Shawarma: Falafel, Cottage Cheese, Chicken, Lamb

Tarah: Findikal Pesto, Harra and Cheese, Dijaj Al Bukhar, Kafta

Manakeesh: Labneh Za’atar, Bayroute Manakeesh, Lamb Lahmacun and more

Mains: Moussaka, Koshari, Turkish Gozleme, Moroccan Lemon Olive Chicken, Maqluba, Lavash Crust, Chicken Kabsa, Kabab Koobideh, Lamb Tangine, Arni Arnaki and more

Desserts: Shukulata Al Habib, Baklava, Greek Loukoumades, K’nafi Jibneh and more

Arjun Raj Kher, brand head at Bayroute on the special menu, said, “We’re thrilled to unveil our limited-edition year-end menu that features the year’s most loved dishes alongside some surprises. There are refreshing choices from lesser-known cuisines like those from Jordan, Syria, Libya and Saudi Arabia. We’ve even introduced a new category, Tarah, which has Bahrain-influenced preparations of sourdough bread. The cocktails, especially, will help kickstart the party mood and our wide variety of appetizers, mains and desserts will keep it going. Whether you’re a regular or not, the year-end menu at Bayroute is a great way to raise a toast to 2019 and ring in 2020 with the hope of good tidings!”

The new menu will be available across Bayroute outlets at Powai, Palladium, BKC, Cuffe Parade and Juhu. Prepared with ingredients right from the souks in the Middle East, it is a gateway to a region of rich gastronomical legacy. Its award-winning service is the cherry on this most scrumptious cake. No matter what else your year-end plans, make sure to fit a Bayroute meal right in. And with the choices on the table, you may just have to visit more than once!

