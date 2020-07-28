Read Article

Taking a lesson out of such a situation we must understand that locally grown food should be part of our lifestyle essentially (and not just during difficult times) as it has numerous benefits, says Zaffar Rahman

executive assistant manager, Ibiza The Fern, Kolkata

Your insights on Vocal About Local

Locally grown food have nutrition which is required to build immunity according to the needs of season and give us strength to fight seasonal ailments and food tastes much better and are much fresher adding value to your dishes.

Buying from your local farmers strengthens community, helps economy to flourish and supports local families such as those of farmers’. Local food preserves genetic diversity of the produce, encouraging farmers to grow organically, use less preservatives and fertilisers which in turn benefits everyone to remain healthy.

Ibiza is located in urban area so local food makes a lighter carbon footprint.

So, next time you see a shiny apple with a fancy sticker of some exotic place control the temptation and buy our humble not so shiny locally grown apple. Rather than drooling over Kale from an European market, try the locally grown spinach.

Curating menus at Ibiza The Fern Resort & Spa Kolkata using local ingredients

At Ibiza The Fern Resort and Spa Kolkata we have connected with local farmers to source our seasonal ingredients and vegetables.Our menus are based on seasonal and local ingredients and we always tie up with local farmers and producers to showcase their produce.For me it’s very important to find out the best produce of the season, if your ingredient is of the best quality the final dish would be exceptional.

We also keep an eye on the season to change our menu offerings in the banquet menus that we offer to our guest. This helps us give our guest the best of the seasonal taste.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Mustard oil is one ingredient which is very important in my kitchen, I feel it elevates a dish and brings the flavour – from a curry (Jhol) to a bharta (makka).

Daab Chingri is a bengali prawn curry, cooked and served in green coconut. The main ingredients are large prawns, tender green coconut with malai, along with mustard oil, onions, turmeric powder, chopped green chilli, garlic paste, and paste flavoured with spices. The prawn curry is both cooked and served in a green coconut, which adds a flavour in it. It is often cooked during pohela boishakh, raksha bandhan and other events.