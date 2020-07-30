Chef Vikas Pant, Executive Chef, Pride Plaza, Aerocity, New Delhi

Read Article

Your insights on Vocal about Local

Locally grown food and spices are easily available in the market and have high nutrition which builds the immunity as per the need of the season. As it is freshly available, it enhances the food taste and mostly preferred by the guest. The locally grown ingredients are always cost-effective and buying from local vendors/farmers to strengthen the community.



Curating menus at your hotel using local ingredients

The menu is designed in such a way that we incorporate the maximum number of local and seasonal items to make guests taste the same dish in different styles and new flavours. Local items are procured from the local vendors and we have direct connections with nearby farmers for fresh and organic supply. This practice helps us in serving fresh meals to our valued guests throughout the year.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

There are several local vegetables and fruits used in the kitchen as per the season. For example, in summers, we use mangoes in many of our desserts, pasty shop and beverages. Similarly, in winters, the carrot is used from the main course to dessert and cakes. Ginger & Garlic paste and whole spice is something used in almost every Indian cuisine and will be always present in my kitchen.