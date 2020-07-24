Read Article

The concept Vocal About Local is very much connected to our geographic DNA, observes Chef Vasant Khot, Head F&B Division, Radisson Hotel, Mumbai Andheri MIDC

Your insights on Vocal about Local

I have been promoting the concept of visit your DNA; it means food which is connected to our ancestors will always ensure that we remain healthy. The depth of understanding the concept Vocal About Local is very much connected to our geographic DNA; our immunity and strength is build up eating whatever is grown and available around us. Once we start learning this, creativity begins.

Curating menus at Radisson Mumbai using local ingredients

I promote flexi menu or tailor made menu which means a simple conversation with guest and understanding their dietary needs and suggesting them varieties which are available or harvested locally .simple example is gluten free imports like quinoa or Tef which can be easily replaced by sorghum or finger millet which is more balanced and of course connect to our DNA easily.



The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Onions are used widely across all world cuisines and is an important non replaceable ingredient in the kitchen. India itself has more than 10 varieties of onion and its usage is versatile including medicinal as well as therapeutic which now we commonly call as wellness and lifestyle cuisine. Bulb onion or allium cepa is known for its hypoglycemic, hypolipidemic and antioxidant properties. Some known local varieties are Bhima, Pusa, Arka Yojith.