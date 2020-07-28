Read Article

Chef Vamsi Gadiraju, executive chef, Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa feels that local cuisine has so much to offer, so it’s time for our produce and local food to take the hero’s place in our menus

Your insights about being Vocal About Local

Vocal About Local is the way forward for the hospitality industry, for many reasons. Every destination today has visitors looking for local experiences ranging from art to architecture, food to fashion. For us as Chefs, it is crucial because we are that bridge in between what travellers seek and local cuisine. It is also good for business in terms of finance, where we can cut down on carbon footprints and their implied costs.

Curating menus at your hotel using local ingredients

Most ingredients for our menus are sourced locally. We work closely with local vendors to consistently use seasonal produce which enhances our food with fresh and authentic flavours.

We do not use imported ingredients in our menus, so you won’t find smoked salmon or imported cheese at our breakfast. We are committed to keeping things local and hence look for alternatives e.g a fresh catch local fish that is smoked in-house; our cheeses as well are made using local produce. We believe that local cuisine has so much to offer, so it’s time for our produce and local food to take the hero’s place in our menus.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

That’s a tough question, there are many but I if had to choose just one – it’s Kokum.