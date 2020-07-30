Read Article

Initially, in hotels, there was a trend of Continental cuisines, however, now the market is evolving towards a touch of local taste, says Chef Vaibhav Arora, Executive Sous Chef, Renaissance Ahmedabad

Your insights on Vocal About Local

India as a nation is binding towards the localised market from buying the Swadeshi goods to experiencing the richness of culture through local cuisines and handicraft markets. We as chefs are also inclined towards the patriotic move in the importance of encouraging parish products as ingredients to enhance the dining experience of our guests.

We as Marriott Family, believe in grounding locally towards the essence of particular soil by promoting sthanik cuisine and its undefined culture with #golocal as a part of digital trend. We at Renaissance Ahmedabad bond with our guest through the various public platform activities such as food festivals, Theme brunches, Special Sundays, etc. revolving around the tribal richness of Gujarat.

Curating menus at Renaissance Ahmedabad using local ingredients

Initially, in hotels, there was a trend of Continental cuisines, however, now the market is evolving towards a touch of local taste. Seasonal specials play a major role in curating the menu for our valued patrons to explore options locally. There is a swing of sweet salty combination in the traditional dishes which blends to the taste of authentic Gujarati Thali

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

In the land of rich spices, I believe that savoury dishes are evolved from the mélange of Chickpea flour used as an ingredient in my kitchen that I cannot do without