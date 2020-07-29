Read Article

Chef Uchit Vohra, executive chef, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru believes it is very important that we always promote our local produce and local talent, especially during this phase of adapting with the New Normal

Your insights on Vocal About Local

I truly believe in being Vocal About Local. It is very important that we always promote our local produce and local talent, especially during this phase of adapting with the New Normal. While, it is important to adapt new techniques from the West and developed countries, we should always try and go local when it comes to our ingredients and products.

India is so diverse topographically that we have access to a large variety of ingredients. This will also help the farmers in our agriculture industry, which is our responsibility as a part of the food and beverage fraternity.

Curating menus at your hotel using local ingredients

We at ITC Hotels emphasise a lot on local cuisine as well as responsible dining, as a part of our ethos of Responsible Luxury. We have separate local love sections in our menu which promotes local cuisine and its goodness. We also encourage our guests to explore local cuisine through our Food Sherpas.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

There are many local ingredients which are almost indispensable while curating a dish like coconut, rice flour, chilies, ragi etc.