Trending now

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > #VocalAboutLocal > Chef Uchit Vohra, Executive Chef, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru
#VocalAboutLocal Latest Updates

Chef Uchit Vohra, Executive Chef, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Chef Uchit Vohra, executive chef, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru believes it is very important that we always promote our local produce and local talent, especially during this phase of adapting with the New Normal

Your insights on Vocal About Local

I truly believe in being Vocal About Local. It is very important that we always promote our local produce and local talent, especially during this phase of adapting with the New Normal. While, it is important to adapt new techniques from the West and developed countries, we should always try and go local when it comes to our ingredients and products.

Lotus Pavilion, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru

India is so diverse topographically that we have access to a large variety of ingredients. This will also help the farmers in our agriculture industry, which is our responsibility as a part of the food and beverage fraternity.

Curating menus at your hotel using local ingredients

We at ITC Hotels emphasise a lot on local cuisine as well as responsible dining, as a part of our ethos of Responsible Luxury. We have separate local love sections in our menu which promotes local cuisine and its goodness. We also encourage our guests to explore local cuisine through our Food Sherpas.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

There are many local ingredients which are almost indispensable while curating a dish like coconut, rice flour, chilies, ragi etc.

Share

Related posts

Le Méridien and Air France to launch digitally curated photo exhibition

The Serai expands to Mangalore and Andamans

A historic milestone: Oakwood to focus on branded hospitality services

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image