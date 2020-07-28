Read Article

Being the son of a farmer, my culinary journey has been inspired by locally produced ingredients, says Chef Sushant Kote, executive chef, Courtyard by Marriott Nashik

Your insights on Vocal About Local

Being the son of a farmer, my culinary journey has been inspired by locally produce ingredients as I feel blessed being on the farm from childhood and understanding in depth the importance of ingredients. I surely want this movement to gain more mileage on local products as they give benefits such as- cost effective, fresh, readily available, health benefits. It’s a great opportunity to the entire country to showcase the good produce done by our farmers, where in being a chef in an international brand makes us more responsible to have known our own local product and we educate our guest. This also acts in support of the people who are in need of business.

Also would like to mention that the concept to promote local use produce was started by freedom fighters when they gave voice for “Swadeshi” movement. At the hotel we do get an opportunity to meet the international traveller and explain to them our local cuisine and product. This acts as an marketing for our local produce. This has been the core of Marriott India-Culinary and more emphasis has been made from decades by Marriott with every new hotel opening. The focus is more on the local produce and locally inspired dishes on the menu.

Curating menus at Courtyard by Marriott Nashik using local ingredients

When designing the menu from Chefs prospective it is very important to have a balance menu and more critical-maintain cost of the material used, which is to be in budgeted frame. The local ingredients help in achieving those budget figures.

Having local ingredients in the menu comes on lower cost as well mention earlier comes with lot of benefit. Local ingredients makes it more easy to plan as the chef can map its availability and make sure it is there to use 24*7. It also gives an opportunity to the chef to educate the guest on certain ingredient which most of the guest are unaware off.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Garlic – for sure! It has been the most important ingredient of every kitchen whether household or professional kitchen. It not only adds flavour to the dish but also helps you maintain your health by reducing bad cholesterol, purifying your blood and more.