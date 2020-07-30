Read Article

Chef Susanta Mitra, executive chef, Pride Hotel Bengaluru feels, this is the absolute time when we chefs should make our patrons aware of the benefits of consuming local foods

My insights on Vocal about Local

Our Hospitality Industry has faced the worst downfall during coronavirus pandemic. Vocal For Local is a wonderful initiative that has been encouraged by our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will mainly focus on home-grown brands. This is the absolute time when we chefs should make our patrons aware of the benefits of consuming local foods which is available around us. By supporting Local, we can actually convert this crisis moment into an opportunity. I also believe that this will help us in reducing food wastage and drive long-term growth. Local foods also provide higher nutritional value which can help us to boost our immune system. Henceforth, I will always make sure that my kitchen uses locally available foods as much as we can in order to make this movement gain more focused.

Curating menus at Pride Hotel Bengaluru using local ingredients

At Pride Bengaluru, we have connected with local farmers in order to source our seasonal ingredients, most of them are in and around Bengaluru, Mysore and Ooty. We mainly focus to bring the fresh products and conserving as much nutrition as possible and the only way to do that is to source the ingredients that are available locally. Now our local farmers are growing fresh organic imported fruits and vegetables which we use to import 10 years ago. In fact, our All-day dining and In-room dining menu promote a special selection of the local favourites. All of these are prepared with authentic, locally procured fresh ingredients for an uncompromised feast to the palate.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Curry Leaves– for sure! It has been the most favourite ingredient in every kitchen. Their glossy green leaves are very aromatic, and they have a unique flavor all their own. Curry leaves, both in fresh and dry form, are of high nutritional value and have several health benefits too. This local Indian herb is rich in protein, fiber, calcium, vitamins and minerals, which may help in shedding those extra kilos. Curry leaves are also packed with antioxidants and antibacterial properties.