Chef Sujeet Bhoir, executive sous chef, The Lalit, Mumbai, opines, not only does buying local produce help your local economy, the food usually tastes and looks better

Your Insights on Vocal about Local

I can proudly and loudly say that We, The Lalit Mumbai is the only hotel in the city to aggressively promote “WE Serve What We Grow”. Local food is food that is produced within a short distance of where it is consumed. Vegetables and fruits are the original “local foods.” Not only does buying local produce help your local economy, the food usually tastes and looks better. Mumbai, a city without boundaries…If the city doesn’t sleep, it doesn’t stop eating either. Maharashtra — where Mumbai is located — enjoys a long stretch of coastline and a tropical climate where the monsoon season can last for months. The natural produce, cereals and vegetables vary greatly. Fish and seafood are part of the daily diet along the seaboard while millet, mutton and different seasonal vegetables and lentils predominate elsewhere. Within the mix, there are several sub-regional cuisines, including coastal Malvani-style food in South Konkan — known for its coconut-based seafood curries with sour, fiery flavours — and Vidarbha cuisine, a particularly spicy style that can be found in and around Nagpur city, in the central part of Maharashtra.

A few of the must-try dishes around the city include sol kadi (a pink-hued coconut and kokum drink), fish Koliwada (spicy battered and fried fish), Kolhapuri mutton rassa (a highly aromatic mutton curry), puran poli (an Indian sweet flatbread) and jhunka bhakri (a chickpea flour porridge) — to name a few. Elsewhere in the region, look for kombdi vade (chicken curry and deep-fried bread) from the Malvan region, tambda rassa and pandhra rassa (mutton cooked in two different kind of curries) from Kolhapur, Surmai or pomfret fish curry and mud crabs — many of which are often paired with thalipeeth (local flatbread) and kokum sharbat (a cooling fruit juice). Of course, the street foods of Mumbai are part of the experience. In particular, food experts recommend seeking out misal pav, vada pav and Bombay grilled chutney sandwiches.

Curating Menus at The Lalit, Mumbai using local produce

#Vocalaboutlocal movement is all over the globe and there is no looking back now. This movement has gained tremendous momentum over the past years, and has reflected in menu trends from all over the country. Today, restaurants are going beyond just buying fresh fruits and vegetables from local farms; now they are purchasing local meat, seafood, and even beer and wine. Using local produce allows you to add variety to your restaurant menu, changing it with the seasons. Today, more guests want to know where their food is coming from. They are also more aware than ever of how livestock is being raised, including its living conditions and what it is being fed since both these factors influence nutrition as well as taste. Locally sourced seafood is also a growing trend. Like I said before, we at The Lalit encourage, “We Serve What We Grow”.

This trend isn’t for everyone. After all, you need the space and time to tend to a garden. However, if you do have the urge to offer delicious ingredients right from your back door, you could try a small herb garden.

The use of local seasonal produce will make it less expensive to add to your menu because it is in ample supply. Using seasonal items means better-tasting products and creates a menu variety that lasts all year.

With the increased popularity of vegan and vegetarian dishes, we can now use local produce in our menus, each designed to appeal to a wide audience. And if your guests are more adventurous eaters, feature a new vegetable every week that diners may not typically find in the menus elsewhere. Appetizers are a great way to showcase fresh and seasonal produce. Create sauces and dips that pair well with fruit and vegetable slices and that speak about the region and season. For chefs” Creativity doesn’t wait for the perfect moment, everything you imagine is real”

One local ingredient in your kitchen you cannot do without

Garlic. Garlic has near-supreme status in Indian cuisine. There are several ingredients that are irreplaceable in an Indian kitchen; and one of the most common ingredients is garlic. Other than its rich taste and aroma, garlic is touted as one of the most efficient foods to treat health issues and provide benefits like detoxification and weight loss. It is used in paste form, to add flavour and thickness; chunks are sprinkled on meats; it is minced inside breads and sliced up in dips. To be honest, it’s more than your average seasoning.

Garlic is a member of the onion family that has a very unique spicy pungent flavour, which is very strong and quite harsh when raw. There are many different varieties that differ in size, color, flavour and pungency.

Garlic tends to go hand in hand with onions and in many cuisines these ingredients along with tomatoes are cooked together to produce a base sauce. From Italian tomato sauce, Indian masala base and even the Mexican chilly. The pungent flavour of garlic mellows and sweetens through the cooking process. Once peeled it can be chopped, crushed, sliced, or even used whole. Garlic is also known to have cardiovascular benefits and has also been proven to help prevent heart disease. Other than its usage as a spice, garlic can also be consumed as… Consumption of one clove of raw garlic every morning with a glass of lukewarm water helps to boost metabolism. Raw garlic also helps in burning fat. Chop it and mix with honey and eat a teaspoon every day. Burnt garlic can also work well to garnish salad. Make detox water with crushed garlic, lemon juice and honey, mixed well in lukewarm water.