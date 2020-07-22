Read Article

Locally grown food has nutrition, which is required to build immunity according to the needs of season and it gives us strength to fight seasonal ailments, opines Chef Sidney Dcunha, Executive Chef, Conrad Pune

Your insights on Vocal About Local

The local food industry in India has welcomed the government’s plans to reorganise the local food production sector using a cluster-based approach, believing that this will help to reduce food waste and drive long-term growth.

I feel the chefs need to be connected with the local farmers for their produce. There are a lot of farmers now who use latest techniques in growing vegetables and herbs that are used in five-star hotels and restaurants.

Locally grown food has nutrition, which is required to build immunity according to the needs of season and it gives us strength to fight seasonal ailments. The taste of local fresh ingredients is much better. Local food saves on carbon footprint.

Emphasising on a self-reliant, or ‘aatmanirbhar’, India, this also links with the vision of our country and our Prime Minister.

Curating menus at Conrad Pune using local ingredients

At Conrad we have connected with local farmers to source our seasonal ingredients, most of them are in and around Pune. We get good quality heirloom tomatoes, which I love using in the tomato burrata salad.

There are fresh and organic lettuce with lots of options, iceberg, romaine, lolorosso, chard… 10 years ago all this needed to be imported, but now we have farmers growing them in our own backyard.

We also keep an eye on the season to change our menu offerings in the Banquet menus that we offer to our guest. This helps us give our guest the best of the seasonal taste.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

One of our most popular salads is the heirloom tomato burrata. We just can’t do without the local tomato that we can get from the farm at Saswad.