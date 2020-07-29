Read Article

We have made deliberate efforts to engage with our guests and educate them of the enormous benefits they can enjoy in our offerings prepared with seasonal ingredients, points out Chef Shyam Longani, executive chef, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Goa

Your insights on Vocal About Local

At Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Goa we have always believed in promoting local cuisine. By virtue of our location and in line with the commitment as a TATA company, we made certain choices in the interest of long term sustainability at the resort. In addition, we have made deliberate efforts to engage with our guests and educate them of the enormous benefits they can enjoy in our offerings prepared with seasonal ingredients.

Curating menus at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Goa using local ingredients

We have a good choice of local favourites offered at the resort. Regional Indian cuisines form the mainstay of our business including Goa, North India and South India. To our benefit most Oriental and European ingredients are now being produced in India and are undoubtedly of top quality.

Most of our Western dishes may have classical sides or accompaniments creatively replaced with ethnic produce, for example the use of Red Sorrel or Tamri Bhaji for creamed spinach, local runner beans instead of Haricot Verts, roasted breadfruit as a side with grills instead of traditional starch options, and many other such locally produced alternatives. It makes our profession very innovative and exciting.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Goan toddy vinegar is one of the most versatile ingredients which can easily pollinate into other cuisines and recipes. Apart from its use in traditional Goan and Portuguese cuisine, the vinegar has tremendous medicinal properties as an antioxidant and probiotic. We use it for grills, dips, sauces, condiments, salad dressings and lots of other variations in our kitchen.