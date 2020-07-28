Read Article

“Local to me means Sustainable, Healthy and Nutrient-Rich,” opines Chef Sandeep Kalra, executive chef, The Ritz- Carlton, Bangalore

Your insights on Vocal about Local

Local food can be defined by the distance between where the food was grown and where it is sold or consumed. However, the common definition used by the general population considers food “local” if it was grown within 100 kilometers or within the same state. If the food travels, it is important that information about the product travels with it to ensure its origin. In many instances, there may also be one intermediary between the farm and the consumer, such as a restaurant or a retail store. But the question remains: how does this intermediary define “local food?” And does that definition comply with consumers’ expectations? This is where supply chain management comes into play, creating a connected network between partners to share the correct information.

Also sustainability plays an important role when you look at local produce. Sustainability aims to support buying food as local as possible, but just because it’s local does not always mean it’s produced sustainably. Local food may involve chemicals, fertilisers, factory farming, or hormone use. Therefore, when you go to buy local food, make sure to always ask and find out if the farmer used sustainable/ Organic methods.

Curating menus at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore using local ingredients

Being responsible citizens, environmentalists and pro-sustainability as chefs, using the correct ingredients and utilising the available sustainable resources could really make your food and restaurant stand out. We at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore completely invest in sustainability in our cuisine and the way we design menus at the hotel.

Starting from Weekend Brunches with “S.L.O.W” and “Farm to Fork” concepts, we tray and utilize all possible resources to serve the “Local Sustainable cuisine” supporting the producers and suppliers to do their best to move towards environment-friendly ways.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Besides of course Salt, I would say “Quinoa”, belongs to species Chenopodium album which is known as “bathua” in India. It belongs to the amaranth family and you may find amaranth flour as well in local markets. Cultivation of quinoa has started in India as the crop can be grown in barren lands and areas where there is low availability of water.

Super fashionable and a Pseudo-cereal. Used as a salad, main course or even a dessert, an extremely versatile grain. Often referred to as the super grain, quinoa is high in fiber and high-quality protein. In fact, it contains more protein than any other grain while also packing in iron and potassium.