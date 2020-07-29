Read Article

This initiative will not only encourage local produce but at the same time will also help to revive our lost recipes, believes Chef Sahil Desai, executive chef, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa

Your insights on Vocal About Local

Vocal About Local is a great initiative, not only for the country’s economy but also for health and wellbeing of its citizens. It is a very well-known fact, ingredients which are local and seasonal are best classified under ‘Super Food’ for the region, this perfectly imbibes the philosophy of going vocal for local. In our industry, we always believe – fewer the links in food chain, the fresher the produce. This initiative will not only encourage local produce but at the same time will also help to revive our lost recipes. In the culinary world, it is a great opportunity for us to create innovative flavours and delicacies using local ingredients.

Curating menus at Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa using local ingredients

At Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa, we have always believed in promoting our local Goan cuisine, be it as a part of curating menus for restaurants or showcasing the traditional Goan flavours in our banquets or giving our guests an exclusive Goan culinary experience.

Incorporating local grown produce including Jackfruit, Rose Apple, Mud Apple, Coconut, Bread Fruit, Mango, Cashew Nut, Peppercorn, Lemongrass, Guava, Avocado, Banana, Papaya and Fresh Tamarind has always been a part of our preparations at our restaurants as a daily special (as per season). All these ingredients are grown in our very own hotel garden. In the new normal, we have incorporated a vivid preparation emphasizing on local produce and it’s nutritional value in developing a stronger immune system.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

I have two very important ingredients in my kitchen – local fish and sea salt.