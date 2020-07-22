Read Article

Vocal About Local is a wonderful platform to promote our regional cuisines, says Chef Rishi Manucha, Executive Chef, Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa

Your insights on Vocal About Local

Vocal About Local is a wonderful platform to promote our regional cuisines, bringing the spotlight on the locally produced ingredients. These are easily available and fresh as they are essentially going from ‘Farm to Table’ in a shorter amount of time. This gives us the wholesome benefit of consuming all the goodness and nutrients without involving any preservatives for a longer life.

Curating menus at Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa using local ingredients

Morisco, the Goan Seafood Speciality at Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa presents a plethora of Goan cuisines including the popular Goan Heritage Thali served with the choice of Seafood, Non-Vegetarian and Vegetarian. The menu offerings have been designed keeping in mind the ingredients locally available and the local farm produce popular in traditional Goan homes.



The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Garcinia Indica commonly known as Kokum is a tropical fruit, a very popular ingredient in Goan homes. In addition to providing Goan cuisine its distinctive flavour, Kokum is also known for its medicinal properties. It is mostly found in the Western Ghats of India and is available in abundance in Goa. It is mostly acidic in taste and has no touch of sweetness. It can be consumed in various forms – eaten raw or in the form of juice. Sun-dried Kokum is used as a souring agent in Goan preparations.