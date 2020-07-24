Trending now

Chef Rameshwar Mohanty, Executive Chef, ITC Kohenur

Locally sourced ingredients paired with the skills of our Regional Master Chefs bring those elusive flavours alive in our dining spaces, boasts Chef Rameshwar Mohanty, executive chef, ITC Kohenur

 Your insights on Vocal About Local

At ITC Hotels we have always taken pride in showcasing the local cuisine through our all day dining restaurants as well as though curated menus at events. A special section “LOCAL LOVE” has been reserved in the menu of Golconda Pavilion. We showcase our regional heritage here. In the case of ITC
Kohenur, it is the cuisine of Telangana – Andhra region, alongside that of Hyderabad which are represented here. The quintessential Guntur Chicken rubs shoulders with Haleem and Kache Gosht ki Biryani.

Golconda Pavilion, ITC Kohenur


Curating menus at ITC Kohenur using local ingredients

We go the extra mile in sourcing ingredients from within the region to ensure that the authenticity of the flavours is maintained. The region is home to greens not found elsewhere, which also find favour with our chefs. Locally sourced ingredients paired with the skills of our Regional Master Chefs bring those elusive flavours alive in our dining spaces. It gives us immense pride in being a part of the rich local fabric woven with the thread of its culture and its cuisine.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Tamarind and Hing come to mind as ingredients used that give the regional cuisine its flavour. However, in my opinion it is the fiery Guntur Chilli which plays a very special role in elevating the local cuisine to its
richly deserved status.

