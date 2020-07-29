Read Article

We take care to involve the concept of Zero Km ingredients (where possible), or Local Love where we use produce that is regionally and seasonally available and is geographically closest to us, explains Chef Rakesh Ghai, executive chef, ITC Kakatiya

Your insights on Vocal About Local

At ITC Hotels, we take care to ensure that we support our local markets. Going Vocal for Local ensures us to do so. We take care to involve the concept of Zero Km ingredients (where possible), or Local Love where we use produce that is regionally and seasonally available and is geographically closest to us. This not only enables us to support our local farmers and the small scale agriculture sector but also allows us to be more aware of our carbon footprint and minimise the same.

Curating menus at ITC Kakatiya using local ingredients

With our ethos being Responsible Luxury, it becomes our duty to create our menus around what is locally available and what the most beneficial ingredients are. Beneficial in this case is with reference to all four pillars of Responsible Luxury ie The Environment, The Society, Internal Guests (staff and associates of the working hotel), and External Customers (those who purchase our goods and services). Our team of chefs, work together to ensure that all of the above parameters are met, with regards to any menu that is made.

One such initiative for example is the One Bite Wonder. These are bite sized snacks in a pre plated form that encompass a plethora of flavours in a multitude of shapes and sizes, that celebrates the use of local ingredients, forgotten grains, and local flavours. So not only are we offering our guests the luxury of personalized service, but doing so as consciously as possible.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

As simple as it may sound, it is the coconut that we cannot do without. Coconut is used in a multitude of preparations used across all the different sections of our kitchens. It is most widely used in the South Indian Kitchen and our Speciality Restaurant ‘Dakshin’. It is used in various forms such as dessicated powder, coconut milk, dehydrated coconut flakes, coconut paste, dried whole coconut (used as a base in hyderabadi gravies) and in its most simple form, freshly grated. It is available in abundance around us and unifies the cuisine of South India in general. Tender coconut is also offered as a refreshment during summer months, as a celebration of our local love.