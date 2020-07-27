Read Article

Our endeavour remains to continuously promote locally sourced ingredients and the culture of Karnataka and India, says Chef Praveen Shetty, executive chef, Conrad Bengaluru

Your insights on Vocal about Local

The Conrad mantra is what I hold true to my heart in whatever I do – never just stay. Stay inspired. Conrad Bengaluru combines contemporary design, sophisticated amenities, and personalised service to provide exceptional travel experiences all over the world. Each location curates locally inspired experiences which make the hotel a desired destination for business and leisure travellers alike.

Upon arrival, our guests are transformed by a world that is both globally and locally inspired. Conrad’s style is always authentic, compelling and innovative – a world where every detail is surprisingly smart.

From the traditional ‘aarti-tikka’ welcome to in-room amenities that showcase the local culture through food. Popular guest favourites include the Strawberry Tart sourced from Ooty, Cheese from Kodaikanal, handcrafted edible work of chocolate art of the Vidhan Soudha and the famed Cubbon Park.

Curating menus at your hotel using local ingredients

Conrad Bengaluru boasts five distinct dining venues including three speciality restaurants. Each venue offers delicious and innovative cuisine in an inviting setting coated with a unique personality. At each of our outlets, we are firm believers of sourcing and using local ingredients to the diners at the hotel.

At Mikusu, our Asian speciality restaurant, we source the finest seafood for sashimi from Japan, and all vegetables are sourced locally from Ooty and Mysore. So whether it’s pokchoy, mushrooms or greens, an essence of the state is found in every meal.

Our alfresco dining by the poolside Mediterranean restaurant, Tiamo offers healthy soups, salads and grills, with locally sourced ingredients are graciously used like seabass, vegetables from Mysore and lettuce from Ooty.

Many of our guests staying at the hotel are from international destinations and other metro cities in India, who are excited about the flavours of the south. At Caraway Kitchen, we have a special menu that highlights favoured choices from the region. A few popular picks from the menu include Karnataka Thali, Benne Dosa, Thatte Idli, freshly made Mangalore buns and our South Indian filter coffee that is made with powder from Coorg.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

The king of spices – Kodagu Peppercorn, black pepper from the hills of Coorg. These black peppers are cuisine agnostic and enhance the flavor of any dish. We use this ingredient extensively in all our restaurants. So whether it is the traditional Korri Gassi, a staple in Mangalorean home or signature dishes in Mikusu like wok-tossed chicken pepper sauce there’s a delightful flavor of this ingredient.

While the Kodagu Peppercorn is just one of my favourites, we have many other local ingredients used in all restaurant menus complementing the season of the year. An example of this would be using Avarekai Beans, a winter speciality in Bengaluru. This ingredient works beautifully in stews and even as an accompaniment for grills.

That said, the plump and sweet Strawberry from Ooty takes center stage on our dessert menu.