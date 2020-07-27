Chef Prakash Chettiyar, Executive Chef, JW Marriott Kolkata

Read Article

Your insights on Vocal about Local

It is important as chefs that we highlight the importance of using local ingredients in each restaurant of ours – as it gives an individuality to the chef and dish. India is the production house of so many cereals, especially rice. In a world that is becoming more sensitive towards food preferences and dietary requirements – as an Indian chef we can highlight the goodness of brown rice and its variety – we can accordingly prepare a menu. The same can be applicable to local vegetables, herbs, earthenware and service ware – unique service style.

Curating menus at JW Marriott Kolkata using local ingredients

As a chef in Marriott – local sourcing and sustainable products are the main focus – as it brings the Indianness in our menu with a great focus on wellness and wholesome benefits. Every menu of ours in special events, regular breakfast and festive occasions has a blend of the contemporary and local organic ingredients. We highlight it in our menus as ‘GO LOCAL’ section to market the dishes in the best possible. It also brings in perspective to encourage our farmers and vendors to continue to focus on health and its benefits.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Sundarbans honey – We have incorporated in breakfast, lunch or dinners and also even in cocktails or homemade drinks. The uniqueness of this honey and its benefits are shared with guests as welcome amenity, homemade dessert and savoury, etc.