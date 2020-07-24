Read Article

As an environmentally friendly hotel have always been a huge advocate and an avid adherent of local products, informs Chef Parimal Sawant, director culinary, Meluha The Fern An Ecotel Hotel

Your insights on Vocal about Local

Vocal About Local has been trending nowadays but we as an environmentally friendly hotel have always been a huge advocate and an avid adherent of local products. We always prefer to buy our products of high quality from a local supplier who understands our cause of sustainability.

I understand that as a hotel we must offer some imported products for our expat patrons and as such we also buy some imported produce to maintain the required standards. But as chefs we strive to promote our local produce as well as our regional specialities to our expat patrons. We have worked rigorously towards curating monthly special menus featuring our regional recipes based on freshly available produce. Indian food culture is really vast and dependent on the magic of spices. And on the contrary belief that expats distaste the use of spices, the right combination can always lead to complete fulfillment of their culinary tastebuds. We are proud to say that our patrons continue to choose our Indian food over the international cuisine that we offer. This just goes to show that our efforts for promoting local produce has been moving in the right direction.

Curating menus at Meluha the Fern using local ingredients

As such the vocal for local movement comes as no surprise to us and yet we cannot be any happier. This helps all our indigenous product manufacturers to develop further and create higher quality products. This may just be the beginning of a better culinary heritage of India. It will definitely help us create a niche for our cuisine in this fast growing culinary world. It will help us in becoming self sufficient and help boost our economy in the long run. The current situation is as dire as it may be but has made everyone realise the importance of self reliance and local produce.

India has always been revered by people as a land of spices. The use of spices and local ingredients indigenous to a particular season and region is what makes our food so great and such this movement helps us further to showcase our regional food on a bigger platform.

Talking about using local produce in our kitchens, there are many examples ranging from spices to vegetables and fruits. We use mangosteen (Kokum), Triphal or Teppal in our fish curries. Rainy season brings us a present of fresh leafy vegetables like gongura leaves, amaranth leaves, and colocasia leaves which are used to prepare salads, subzi as well as fritters. Aluwadi is one of the best examples of seasonal local produce used optimally. Fresh green gram available in winters is a boon as it has multiple uses. We use it in chaat and salads. You must try our banana flower fritters or curry made along with kala chana as it is as good as any non vegetarian curry. Turmeric leaves are used for steaming fish or for making patole. Such is our drive to promote our seasonal specialties and we are glad that the customers also have slowly started to acknowledge the seasonal and regional specialties in light of the current situation.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Turmeric (Halkund) and especially its most active compound curcumin has many scientifically-proven health benefits, such as the potential to prevent heart disease, Alzheimer’s and cancer. A spoonful of Turmeric is perhaps my perfect solution to bring out the outburst of flavours and colours in a dish.

Turmeric is one of the main ingredients of curry powder and is used to give it the characteristic yellow colour. It is also delicious when added to rice dishes, seafood, and mustards and pickles. Turmeric is also more widely used as a colourant for textiles and food products. It is sometimes substituted for saffron as it is much less expensive, but produces the same yellow colour. Turmeric has also been used as an alternative to medicine and can be made into a drink to treat colds and stomach complaints. A regular intake of turmeric can be helpful in treating a patient afflicted with this condition. Turmeric termed as a wonder spice is a part of every Indian culinary masterpiece.