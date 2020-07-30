Read Article

Chef Meril Antony Aricatt, executive chef, Taj Fisherman’s Cove, Chennai believes that for a chef, cooking is an art that is only elevated to the next level when one has the freshest of ingredients to experiment with

Your insights on Vocal About Local

Vocal About Local is a wonderful initiative that focuses on promoting local ingredients and products; thereby keeping the sanctity of traditional flavours and heritage alive. For a chef, cooking is an art that is only elevated to the next level when one has the freshest of ingredients to experiment with. Be it lesser known spices or produce from local farmers, or for us in Chennai, the freshest of catches from the sea – using and highlighting local ingredients in our menus and to our guests is a celebration of our inherent culture and

traditions.

It also presents the perfect opportunity to promote our regional seafood offerings aptly termed ‘Ocean to Platter’. It focuses the spotlight on the wide variety of seafood that we have on offer: from succulent snappers, Indian seabass, Malabar trevally, groupers, butter fish, and sea bream to tender prawns, crabs, squids and more.

All our fresh catch of the day is procured from the Bay at the crack of down by local fishermen just by the resort, ensuring that our spread is fresh, scrumptious, and devoid of preservatives: just what good, healthy food should be.

Curating menus at Taj Fisherman’s Cove, Chennai using local ingredients

Bayview, the seafood speciality restaurant at Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort &; Spa, Chennai, presents a wide variety of choice when someone wants to tuck into fresh and authentic seafood.

Our seafood platter and seafood thali reflect traditional coastal as well as international influences, balancing the palate requirements of our guests. Local spices and ingredients, age old recipes, and our skilled regional chefs all come together seamlessly to make our fare unforgettable and unique.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Our one go-to ingredient which brings that instant zing to any local dish is the ever humble Coconut. A very popular ingredient when it comes to coastal cuisine, the merits and uses of the fruit are varied; from the luscious coconut milk that forms the base of many curries, to freshly grated coconut sprinkled over stir-fried vegetables, the ways this tropical fruit can add texture and flavour to dishes is endless. While it has been derided for its high fat content, the truth is, coconuts are good for us and easy on the tastebuds. Add to that their sweet rich aroma, and we find ourselves reasserting the fact that the coconut indeed holds pride of

place in our kitchens.