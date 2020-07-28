Chef Lalit Rai, Head Chef, Fairfield By Marriott Pune Kharadi

Read Article

Your insights on Vocal About Local

To save restaurants/hotels and support local in line with PM’s call for #VocalforLocal, I feel proud in supporting this first-of-its-kind venture. Being local is not just a need at the moment but also our responsibility towards the trade. By supporting our local products like vegetables, spices, meat and dairy we portray being vocal not only helping our farmers, fisherman and vendors but also showing more interest in their respective fields. #VocalforLocal is geared to create awareness about the benefits of the local produce reemphasising on the quality of products.

Curating menus at your hotel using local ingredients

At Fairfield by Marriott Pune Kharadi we have specially curated dishes which are made up with regional ingredients and spices. Some of our dishes that include local ingredients are Saoji Mutton Curry, Komdi Cha Rassa, Malwani Machhi Curry and Bharleli Wangi. As part of Marriott’s culture of ‘Go Local’, our menus are engineered to appeal to the local palate as well as offer a taste of the local cuisine for travelling guests leaving them wanting for more on their next visit.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

The major element of any cooking, especially in Indian cuisines is cooking oil. No food preparation is complete without cooking oil as it is the one element that blends the aroma of all species. At Fairfield by Marriott Pune Kharadi, we use different cooking oils like Peanut, Soya Seeds, Sunflower, Safflower and Sesame which is majorly produced in Maharashtra.