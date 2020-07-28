Trending now

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > #VocalAboutLocal > Chef Lalit Rai, Head Chef, Fairfield By Marriott Pune Kharadi
#VocalAboutLocal Latest Updates

Chef Lalit Rai, Head Chef, Fairfield By Marriott Pune Kharadi

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

#VocalforLocal is geared to create awareness about the benefits of the local produce reemphasising on the quality of products, says Chef Lalit Rai, head chef, Fairfield By Marriott Pune Kharadi

Your insights on Vocal About Local

To save restaurants/hotels and support local in line with PM’s call for #VocalforLocal, I feel proud in supporting this first-of-its-kind venture. Being local is not just a need at the moment but also our responsibility towards the trade. By supporting our local products like vegetables, spices, meat and dairy we portray being vocal not only helping our farmers, fisherman and vendors but also showing more interest in their respective fields. #VocalforLocal is geared to create awareness about the benefits of the local produce reemphasising on the quality of products.

Curating menus at your hotel using local ingredients

At Fairfield by Marriott Pune Kharadi we have specially curated dishes which are made up with regional ingredients and spices. Some of our dishes that include local ingredients are Saoji Mutton Curry, Komdi Cha Rassa, Malwani Machhi Curry and Bharleli Wangi. As part of Marriott’s culture of ‘Go Local’, our menus are engineered to appeal to the local palate as well as offer a taste of the local cuisine for travelling guests leaving them wanting for more on their next visit.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

The major element of any cooking, especially in Indian cuisines is cooking oil. No food preparation is complete without cooking oil as it is the one element that blends the aroma of all species. At Fairfield by Marriott Pune Kharadi, we use different cooking oils like Peanut, Soya Seeds, Sunflower, Safflower and Sesame which is majorly produced in Maharashtra.

Share

Related posts

IHG introduces its first Holiday Inn hotel in Kolkata

Mohit Rathod

Travelguru ties up with ITDC to host all Ashok Group properties

Alila to open six new hotels in Asia

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image