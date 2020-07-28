Read Article

I am truly vocal about local and will continue to follow the path to utilise as much local products as I can, reiterates Chef K S Mahesh, executive chef, Radisson Blu Resort Goa Cavelossim Beach

Your insights on Vocal About Local

I have always emphasised on utilising local ingredients in new and interesting methods. In the past couple of years I have been associated with farmers and fishermen to procure ingredients such as korgut rice, locally grown vegetables such as amaranth, kokum and many more. I have been drawn towards fishing and have been trying to source all my produce from fishermen directly and this has enabled me to have access to fresh fish and crustaceans. I am truly vocal about local and will continue to follow the path to utilise as much local products as I can.

Curating menus at your hotel using local ingredients

Our menus have reflected the use of local ingredients in interesting methods over the course of 2 years. I tend to visualise my menus dishes with the use of local ingredients to the best possible extent. We utilise local ingredients in a modern sense of things, for example our signature barbequed pork ribs are made with significantly local ingredients and local meat, rather than utilising imported cuts of meat.

During our degustation dinners that we have been hosting over the years we highlight our utilisation of local ingredients like kokum that we make interesting spreads and sauces to accompany our courses.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Korghut rice is an an absolute essential that we cannot do without. We have been serving this local variety of rice that encompasses the true essence of organic produce, grown without fertilisers and grown using water from the backwaters during the monsoon on the very same patch of land utilised to cultivate prawns during the winter and a salt bed during the summer. This unique rice is an absolute essential at our Goan-Portuguese restaurant Lucio.