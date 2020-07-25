Read Article

There is so much scope when it comes to authentic Indian ingredients and flavours, feels Chef Jose Thomas, Executive Chef, Vivanta Goa, Panaji

Your insights on Vocal About Local

Vocal About Local is an amazing concept given the variety of cuisines and food culture India has to offer. This is the perfect platform to promote our local cuisines and the goodness of its ingredients. There is so much scope when it comes to authentic Indian ingredients and flavours. In addition, there are so many health benefits in consuming the food locally produced in your surroundings.

Curating menus at Vivanta Goa, Panaji using local ingredients

At Vivanta Goa, Panaji we have always emphasised on the local cuisine. In 2017, we introduced the award-winning Goan Stories by Tease to showcase the traditional flavours of Goa and its various historical influences. Our All-day dining and In-room dining also promotes a special selection of the local favourites. All of these are prepared with authentic, locally procured fresh ingredients for an uncompromised feast to the palate. The Chef’s signature menu in our banquet spaces features the signature Goan preparations, from starters to desserts.



The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Coconut is an all-rounder and a must have in our kitchen. From being a key ingredient to simply using it as a garnish, coconut can be used in various different forms including grated coconut, coconut milk and coconut paste. This is the one ingredient that cannot be substituted.