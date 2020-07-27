Read Article

When everyone around is Vocal for Local, Chef Gourav Malhotra, executive chef, ibis Gurgaon Golf Course Road, says that they have started exploring and working towards curating menus which will have all the local “desi” ingredients, produce, spices, thereby ensuring that the food served in their hotels is authentic as well as flavorsome

Your insights on Vocal about Local

The term ‘vocal for local’ or ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ has become a trending topic. What is encouraging to note is the quick uptake which began in the hospitality sector quite some time back. Around ten years ago, the culinary segment got inclined towards Fusion Cuisine – Blending Indian spices with International Herbs. Soon people realised that “Fusion is Confusion” and started shifting back to original traditional recipes. But, now is the time when we need to promote recipes from the roots of India and we are witnessing hospitality brands leaning towards ‘Swadesi’ or ‘Made in India’ initiatives. In addition, by buying and using local produce, not only do our customers enjoy fresh and nutritious food, but it also helps us reduce our carbon footprint in this world, as food is produced and consumed in the same place.

Curating menus at ibis Gurgaon Golf Course Road using local ingredients

In recent times, when everyone around us is Vocal for Local, we at ibis have also stepped into the trend with indigenous cuisines and flavours & we have started exploring and working towards curating menus which will have all the local “desi” ingredients, produce, spices, thereby ensuring that the food served in our hotels is authentic as well as flavorsome. Also, with this initiative, we are supporting our local farmers and communities and are promoting sustainable measures across all our business practices.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

In my kitchen, one imperative ingredient is ‘Whole spices’ as it provides aroma, taste to the food and boosts immunity at the same time! My kitchen cannot do without whole spices!