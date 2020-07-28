Read Article

Being local on menu curation and creation is a great idea, as it supports the ecosystem, cuts down on carbon footprint, is in the benefit of the local farming community on a micro and macro level, is healthy for the terroir, opines Chef Gautam Mehrishi, executive chef, Renaissance Mumbai & Lakeside Chalet – Mumbai, Marriott Executive Apartments

Your insights on Vocal about Local

Being local on menu curation and creation is a great idea, as it supports the ecosystem, cuts down on carbon footprint, is in the benefit of the local farming community on a micro and macro level, is healthy for the terroir and prevents activities like mono-cropping which actually harm the fertility of the soil and keeps the rotation of crop cycle in place. Having stated that it is also in relation to the dry foodstuff which is grains and pulses that help build stocks and rotation according to season. In India there are three major crop seasons namely Rabi, Kharif and Zaid. Rabi is sown in winter and harvested in summers and has major crops like wheat barley and mustard similarly the other seasons have their cycle too but varieties change according to territory and the water availability too. One has to really understand the seasons and develop menus accordingly making the best out of the products available in a radius of 100 kms to keep the spirit of Vocal About Local really alive and fruitful.

Curating menus at Renaissance Mumbai using local ingredients

When one understands the importance of the regional produce, a concept like hyper-regional steps in and this brings about the traditional cooking techniques, recipes, methods, the science and logic behind them, the cultural aspect attached, the beliefs involved. All these factors help in building stories around the dishes, and bringing about interesting and intriguing facts about ingredients or the recipe and sometimes the reason for the combination of dishes to arrive at a set meal. Individual or set as a meal the menu then revolves around freshness, culture and local produce which is really a USP for the customers coming outbound and across borders. Of course, some innovations are done to make the food more elegant but at the same time, it is also monitored that the simplicity behind the dish and the humble background of the ingredient is given prime importance too.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

There are many local ingredients that are seasonal and close to my heart from the region, but the Konkan Cashew is my favorite. The real difference is in the Vengurla variety which has 86% juice content in the raw fruit, thus making it excellent for creating sweets and keeping the balance of sugar not too high, making curries and the moisture helps in making them succulent. The use in vegan recipes is the most fascinating factor as many dips and sauces can be prepared with utmost ease and amazing results.