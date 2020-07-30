Read Article

Chef Ganesh Patil, chef de cuisine, Le Meridien Goa Calangute feels that purchasing locally grown food is a simple way to create a healthier environment

Your insights on Vocal About Local

Locally grown food tastes much better and is much fresher adding value to our dishes. Buying from our local farmers or vendors strengthens community, helps economy to flourish and supports local families such as those of farmers. Locally grown food has nutrition which is required to build immunity according to the needs of season and gives us strength to fight seasonal ailments.

Local food makes a lighter carbon footprint. On an average our food travels from Europe, Asian countries farm to plate. This requires unnecessary travel, processing, refrigeration, packaging which not only is a sheer wastage of fuel but also increases air, water and land pollution. Purchasing locally grown food is a simple way to create a healthier environment.

Curating menus at Le Meridien Goa Calangute using local ingredients

While curating a menu, seasonal local ingredients is always my choice. From mangoes and kanta berries in the summer to konfal in the monsoons complemented by year round availability of kokum, tambadi bhaji, fresh sea catches, community sourced local goan masalas like rechado, vindaloo always excites me.

Making that small move from a mall to the logistical markets supported by small farmers and patronize what is in season. Other than tasting better, it will also improve your chances of consuming a lot fruits and vegetables through the year.

Health is always built on the foundations of culture, crop cycle and climate and to ensure this with the current pandemic we cannot stop us from eating local produce.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Without any thoughts, it has to be the Coconut. For me it’s a local produce, superfood. Use it in the form of milk, cream, oil. Dry up and make shavings, powder, grated for curries or simply eat the flesh. The benefits that come from this food are immense. We at Le Meridien Goa incorporate it in almost every cuisine that we make. Let’s go Coconut !!