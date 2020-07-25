Read Article

Being a locavore has many benefits for the consumer, grower and the community. Sustainable eating creates ripple effects in crop production and processing, in the process, benefitting everyone involved, feels Chef Dirham Haque, executive sous chef, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Your insights on Vocal About Local

Being a locavore has many benefits for the consumer, grower and the community. When grown locally, the crops are picked at the right time of ripeness. When factoring in shipment time for crops to reach far and wide, they are harvested early. Local food has a shorter span between harvest and the table. Their nutrient values are more likely to have been retained.

Sustainable eating means opting for foods that are healthy for us and the environment. This means foods facilitate the conservation of the environment along with being a good source of nutrients for us. Sustainable eating creates ripple effects in crop production and processing, in the process, benefitting everyone involved.

Curating menus at your hotel using local ingredients

Bengaluru is known for its temperate climate and rich, fertile soil, which can be seen in the abundance of produce found not far from the city. Sourcing the most interesting things that we can find here from local farms and apiaries, along with the famous coffee from nearby plantations of Coorg, we have created something truly memorable here at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. We work closely with a network of producers like First Agro etc who resonate our own sentiment of quality produce, sustainability etc.

Locavores are on the rise and guests love to see an infusion of the local elements in their food. Keeping that in mind, we have various local elements in our culinary offerings. Our guests navigate through the ‘open kitchens’ at CUR8, our All-Day Dining Restaurant and Far & East, our Asian Brasserie.

Inside the hotel, our own team looks into all the minute details: even our malai paneer is delivered in its original cheese cloth and has not been processed in the common but unsustainable plastic vacuum packaging. Not only does this ensure we play our part in sustainability, but the flavours in fresh ingredients is undoubtedly always better than that of processed products. In fact, what we would also like to share is that we have our own enzyme compost in the on-property recycle room that is used for fertilising the multiple green spaces we have on the hotel grounds.

We bake fresh cakes, chocolates and pastries daily, with only the most authentic ingredients and for all gifting needs this festive season, we propose stopping by our retail counter at CUR8, where you can order an assortment of gourmet chocolates…and your goodie bag will come in eco-friendly packaging.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

The one local ingredient which is indigenous to all the cuisines is Onion. Onions can be roasted, grilled, pickled, caramelised, sliced thinly or chopped and served raw in salads, sandwiches, dips, used as a base for Indian curries. Such is the versatility of this humble ingredient.

It isn’t often that one chances upon an ingredient that holds within it, a gamut of taste profiles. Sweet, savoury, pungent and aromatic all at the same time. In a real sense, onions re what breathe soul into the food.