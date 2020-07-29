Trending now

#VocalAboutLocal

Chef Brijesh Kantharia, Executive Chef, Courtyard by Marriott, Surat
Chef Brijesh Kantharia, Executive Chef, Courtyard by Marriott, Surat

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
I prefer using locally grown and seasonal produce because the cycle from farm to table is far shorter, says Chef Brijesh Kantharia, executive chef, Courtyard by Marriott, Surat

Your insights on Vocal About Local

Whether it’s to support local farmers, help fix the disrupted food system or to just add more variety to your plate, eating seasonally and locally comes with its own benefits, from helping the ecosystem to benefits of enjoying a particular fruit/vegetable when it is at its best. I prefer using locally grown and seasonal produce because the cycle from farm to table is far shorter, which means the food’s nutrient value is not lost. Moreover, of course, it is easy on the pocket and helps in reducing carbon footprint.

Curating menus at your hotel using local ingredients

Locally sourced ingredients is alive and well. It is easy to see why: It is a sure-fire way to show customers that you care about both food quality and your community. Getting ingredients from local farmers means less time going from the plant to the plate and less time in transit. Our menus are based on seasonal and local ingredients, The menu offerings have been designed keeping in mind the ingredients locally available, we have successfully tried and served fusion food like Dhokla Fondue, Ponk Chaat, Dabeli Crostini with crushed roasted peanuts & pomegranate caviar, Refried Beans with Khakhra, Ghari Crème Brule & buffalo mozzarella stuffed in Handwo.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Fresh spring garlic is one ingredient which is very important in my kitchen, it gives aroma to a dish and brings the flavour by adding freshness to it. From a chutney to a marinade, fresh spring garlic which does magic all the time.

